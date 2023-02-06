ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Camden National (CAC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2014 they reported 0.22MM shares and 2.93% of the company, an increase in shares...
MAINE STATE
NASDAQ

B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)

On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
NASDAQ

Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy