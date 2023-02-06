Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Life in Ocala Palms: Ocala Palms performers shine on stage at annual talent show
From my calculations, the 5th annual talent show was held at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club clubhouse Palm Room. Resident Cheryl Tibbetts, who is the chair lady, along with her assistant Sherry Cruz and her committee begin organizing and preparing early in the fall for this event, which is held the latter part of January.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key Woman’s Club arts winners
CEDAR KEY — Twelve first place winners in the Cedar Key Woman’s Club (CKWC) Arts and Crafts Show on Jan. 25 will take 27 entries to the District #5 GFWC Woman’s Club show in Gainesville on Saturday, Feb. 25. At the local show, there were 44 entries...
Citrus County Chronicle
Good friends, good beer, good fun in Inverness
The sixth annual Highland Craft Brew Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Inverness and presented by Colonial Jewelry and Pawn is “a must-do” event for anyone who loves craft beer and having fun. Come to Bryant Park at The Depot in downtown Inverness from 5-9 p.m. Saturday,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1842 August – The U.S. declared the Indian War at an end. During the seven years of war, every regiment of our Army was committed to the fight, with a loss of some 1,500 soldiers, most of them from disease. Thirty thousand militia were involved, many of whom perished. In the end, over 4,000 Seminoles were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma at a cost of nearly $15,000, and the life of one soldier for ever two Indians removed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers slay the Knights
LEESBURG — Freshmen JT Tipton and Braylen Moore each scored 24 points Wednesday night to help lead the Lecanto boys basketball team to an impressive 74-60 District 5A-5 semifinal victory over traditional power Vanguard (Ocala). “It’s always nice to get a win in district play. Vanguard is a great...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills woman and St. Pete man charged with child trafficking
A Beverly Hills woman and her male customer from St. Petersburg were arrested last week and charged with human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with the Florida Department of law enforcement, arrested both Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two men arrested in involvement in Williston shootings
WILLISTON — Two arrests have been made in regards to several Williston shooting incidents that occurred last year. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the old Williston Middle School. The investigation revealed that individuals left their vehicles and shot at one another. One person left the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local environmental sciences school makes progress in fundraising; keeping doors open
The Academy of Environmental Science bought itself some time and won’t have to close its doors, at least for now. Facing hefty repairs requirements to its Crystal River facility, the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needed to raise about $300,000 to make needed repairs this summer to meet ADA compliance and safety standards.
Citrus County Chronicle
AMVETS Post 88 makes donation to Bronson FFA, Service Dogs for Patriots
BRONSON — On Sunday, AMVETS Post #88 in Bronson presented a check to two local-area organizations for $2,500 each. Both the Bronson FFA and the Service Dogs for Patriots received a portion of the proceeds that were collected at the Second Annual Jack Butters Chili Cook-Off. The annual event,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clerk of Court Meadowcrest location temporarily closed
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations. Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Free eye exams, prescription eyeglasses available from Cedar Key Lions Club
Lions are sometimes called “knights of the blind.” They are dedicated to addressing eyecare issues. Lions offer services for those with poor vision. They provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for qualifying adults and children. The Cedar Key Lions Club serves residents of Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties....
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County schools compete in girls weightlifting district and regional meets
BRANFORD, CALLAHAN — The Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland and Williston girls weightlifting teams recently competed in the District 7-1A Championship on Jan. 25 in Branford. The Eagles had 15 lifters competing with all but three lifters competing in both the traditional and Olympic categories. Bronson placed eighth in Traditional with one first place medal and four other podium placements.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrest made in Chiefland Police Department's investigation into stolen items, trailer
CHIEFLAND — An investigation by the Chiefland Police Department regarding stolen items and a trailer has been solved. The agency recently put out a post on its Facebook page on Jan. 27 seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an individual who allegedly hooked up a trailer to a hitch in the trunk of his car and proceeded to then go to Walmart, where he left the store with a buggy full of items without paying, according to the post.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness public art project target of theft, vandalism
Artist Kerry McNulty thought it safe putting his stone bicycle for display by the Valerie Theatre as part of Inverness’ year-long, outdoor art project. The 64-year-old county resident spent hundreds of hours hand grinding and polishing most of the bike and thought that given downtown security cameras, downtown traffic, and the site being just a block from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, who would risk stealing it or stripping off any part of it?
Citrus County Chronicle
Commission gives Betz Farm buyer 90 days
Citrus County commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to give the buyer of the Betz Farm property in Crystal River 90 additional days to obtain the necessary environmental permit. But Commissioner Rebecca Bays stressed she will not support further delays.
Citrus County Chronicle
One person killed, another seriously injured in Levy County crash
One person was killed while another suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Levy County on Feb. 2. According to an FHP news release, a van was traveling west on Buck Island Road – a dirt roadway – within a hunting camp area just before noon. The driver of the vehicle, a male, failed to negotiate a curve to the right and left the roadway, where it went into the tree line/ditch on the south shoulder.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County awarded more than $1 million for broadband internet expansion
MILTON — Broadband internet expansion is coming to a variety of cities in Levy County. This comes following a recent press conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 2 in Milton, in which DeSantis announced that through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program, over $144 million will be awarded to 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bogus vanity plate leads to Floral City woman arrest and drug charges.
A vanity plate without valid license plate numbers led to the arrest of a Floral City woman now facing drug charges. According to the arrest records of Jasmine Marie Dollar, 25, the arresting deputy reported that on Jan. 31, while on traffic patrol on Est Gobbler Drive in Floral City, he saw a dark blue 2004 Honda sedan heading west.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council approves Whispering Pines plans, but wary of any RV site talk
After much deliberation, the Inverness City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a nonbinding, 10-year management plan for the Whispering Pines Park. The nearly 300-acre park is owned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, and the state agency leases the land to Inverness.
