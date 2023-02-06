ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault Hockey Day ends with 4-1 Falcons win over Red Wing

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCG5W_0keSEL6W00

On a day dedicated to celebrating the game of hockey in Faribault, there simply wouldn’t have been a better ending to the night than seeing the Faribault boys hockey team their 10th victory of the season. One 4-1 victory over Red Wing later, the Falcons found the right ending to a fun day of hockey.

Not only did Faribault Hockey Day see the Faribault Ice Arena see the future of Faribault hockey playing all day prior to the Falcons taking the ice for the Saturday night matchup with the Wingers, but it was also a day to celebrate the past Falcons.

Faribault welcomed back members of the 1992-93 boys hockey team to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the team’s state hockey tournament appearance, which still stands as the boys only state tournament appearance in program history.

So in front of an amped up crowd, the 2022-23 Falcons hit the ice and opened up strong against a tough Red Wing team that the Falcon’s beat 7-5 earlier in the season.

The scoreboard may not have shown it for much of the first period, but the Falcons were more than contempt with spending the first 17 minutes unloading shot after shot at the Red Wing net. Faribault generated chance after chance, which started running up the shot total and it would eventually end the first period outshooting the Wingers 27-1.

With just over two minutes remaining in the period, Red Wing was sent to the box on a cross-checking minor and put Faribault on the power play.

During the power play, a shot deflected off of the Wingers’ netminder with junior forwards Beau Velishek and Owen Amelkovich crashing the net. The pair battled for the puck with the Wingers before getting it past the goaltender for the game’s first goal with 30 seconds remaining. Velishek was credited with the goal and Amelkovich was credited with an assist.

At the 5:45 mark in the second period, Red Wing was called for a five-minute major for checking from behind, which put Faribault on another power play.

Unlike the first period, the Falcons didn’t waste much time finding the back of the net. Just 18 seconds after the major penalty was called, Amelkovich helped clean up a puck in front of Red Wing’s net for the power play goal.

It took all of a minute and two seconds for Faribault to strike again on the power play. Nearly 30 seconds after Amelkovich’s goal, the Wingers took an interference penalty to give the Falcons’ a 5-on-3 man advantage.

About 30 more seconds passed before senior defenseman Owen Nesburg snuck behind the Wingers for an open back door feed to put Faribault up 3-0 nearly seven minutes into the period. Logan Peroutka and Oliver Linnemann earned assists on the power play goal.

With just under four minutes left in the period, Peroutka managed to gather the puck and skate towards Red Wing’s net for a 1-on-1 against the Wingers’ netminder. Peroutka caught the goalie in a bad spot and buried his shot to give Faribault a 4-0 lead going into the second intermission.

Senior goaltender Jacob Scherf was looking to get his second shutout victory of the season, but an early third period power play goal from the Wingers shut it down. Sherf finished the game making 20 saves on 21 shots for a .952 save percentage and limited Red Wing to one power play goal on six total power play chances.

But between players rotating in and out of the penalty box and a three-goal deficit, the Falcons were able to stay in the driver’s seat and steer themselves to win No. 10 to close out Faribault Hockey Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mngirlshockeyhub.com

Edina finds frustration within the section seedings

The Hornets are 19-4-2 and seeded behind 14-11 Blake, likely tying to a head-to-head result. Sami Cowger’s Edina girls hockey team is seeded behind Blake despite a large difference in success rates this season. (Minnesota Hockey Hub)
EDINA, MN
kiwaradio.com

Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show

Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name

A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Temporary lane closure in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
JANESVILLE, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KIMT

Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
ALBERT LEA, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy