Faribault Hockey Day ends with 4-1 Falcons win over Red Wing

On a day dedicated to celebrating the game of hockey in Faribault, there simply wouldn’t have been a better ending to the night than seeing the Faribault boys hockey team their 10th victory of the season. One 4-1 victory over Red Wing later, the Falcons found the right ending to a fun day of hockey.

Not only did Faribault Hockey Day see the Faribault Ice Arena see the future of Faribault hockey playing all day prior to the Falcons taking the ice for the Saturday night matchup with the Wingers, but it was also a day to celebrate the past Falcons.

Faribault welcomed back members of the 1992-93 boys hockey team to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the team’s state hockey tournament appearance, which still stands as the boys only state tournament appearance in program history.

So in front of an amped up crowd, the 2022-23 Falcons hit the ice and opened up strong against a tough Red Wing team that the Falcon’s beat 7-5 earlier in the season.

The scoreboard may not have shown it for much of the first period, but the Falcons were more than contempt with spending the first 17 minutes unloading shot after shot at the Red Wing net. Faribault generated chance after chance, which started running up the shot total and it would eventually end the first period outshooting the Wingers 27-1.

With just over two minutes remaining in the period, Red Wing was sent to the box on a cross-checking minor and put Faribault on the power play.

During the power play, a shot deflected off of the Wingers’ netminder with junior forwards Beau Velishek and Owen Amelkovich crashing the net. The pair battled for the puck with the Wingers before getting it past the goaltender for the game’s first goal with 30 seconds remaining. Velishek was credited with the goal and Amelkovich was credited with an assist.

At the 5:45 mark in the second period, Red Wing was called for a five-minute major for checking from behind, which put Faribault on another power play.

Unlike the first period, the Falcons didn’t waste much time finding the back of the net. Just 18 seconds after the major penalty was called, Amelkovich helped clean up a puck in front of Red Wing’s net for the power play goal.

It took all of a minute and two seconds for Faribault to strike again on the power play. Nearly 30 seconds after Amelkovich’s goal, the Wingers took an interference penalty to give the Falcons’ a 5-on-3 man advantage.

About 30 more seconds passed before senior defenseman Owen Nesburg snuck behind the Wingers for an open back door feed to put Faribault up 3-0 nearly seven minutes into the period. Logan Peroutka and Oliver Linnemann earned assists on the power play goal.

With just under four minutes left in the period, Peroutka managed to gather the puck and skate towards Red Wing’s net for a 1-on-1 against the Wingers’ netminder. Peroutka caught the goalie in a bad spot and buried his shot to give Faribault a 4-0 lead going into the second intermission.

Senior goaltender Jacob Scherf was looking to get his second shutout victory of the season, but an early third period power play goal from the Wingers shut it down. Sherf finished the game making 20 saves on 21 shots for a .952 save percentage and limited Red Wing to one power play goal on six total power play chances.

But between players rotating in and out of the penalty box and a three-goal deficit, the Falcons were able to stay in the driver’s seat and steer themselves to win No. 10 to close out Faribault Hockey Day.