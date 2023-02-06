ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
WJBF

“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law. This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors. This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Bill: Cut college degree requirements for Georgia state jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate Government Oversight Committee on Monday voted for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the full...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County approves budget for reparations task force

Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 7 hours ago. The money must be sent back...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on local improvements and investments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are working to make buildings in the county safer and more connected. Commissioners voted on improvements like weatherproofing buildings, roof restoration, and even better cell service. The Albany Rescue Mission was approved to restore their roof, costing about $57,000. The Dougherty County Health...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Daily Montanan

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies during the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany Tech to open newly renovated radiologic technology lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated radiologic technology lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the main campus. The new lab will feature two new imaging rooms — one containing the GE Tempo...
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill seeks to add more protection for The Okefenokee Swamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, environmental groups traveled to the Capitol for Okefenokee Swamp Day. It was a celebration of the beauty of the swamp and a reminder for lawmakers about the importance of the coastal wetlands in South Georgia. The Okefenokee Swamp is roughly 684 miles...
GEORGIA STATE
washingtonstatenews.net

NW Lawmakers Look To Increase Export Promotion Dollars

On Wednesday, a host of lawmakers, including Washington Representatives Kim Schrier and Dan Newhouse, Kansas Representative Tracey Mann, Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad, Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson, California's Jimmy Panetta and Jim Costa, as well as Maine's Chellie Pingree, introduced the Agriculture Export Promotion Act of 2023. The bipartisan legislation looks to increase funding to USDA export promotion programs, the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMDP). Supporters said both programs are key to helping American farmers maintain an edge in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.
MAINE STATE

