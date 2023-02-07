ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

When Did You Realize You'd Met "The One"?

By Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhhQh_0keSDspM00

When you find that special someone, there's a moment where you just know that they're different from everyone else you've ever met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InD5z_0keSDspM00
Pop TV

Maybe you had this epiphany after a first date, or maybe it took months, or even years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHEfo_0keSDspM00
NBC

Regardless of when or how it happens, somewhere along the way, there's a moment where everything clicks into place. You've met the person you want to be with forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECPQJ_0keSDspM00
NBC

Maybe you realized your partner was "the one" when you were happy to do a couples' costume with them for Halloween, an activity you would've previously laughed at and refused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uxl5S_0keSDspM00
NBC

Or, perhaps you decided your partner was someone you could be with forever after the two of you got a bad case of food poisoning and spent a miserable weekend fighting over the bathroom together. When you realized you'd rather be with them than alone, even while feeling your most disgusting and most vulnerable, you thought, "Okay, this one's different."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnfFV_0keSDspM00
NBC

Or, maybe you weren't sure until after you took a break and spent some time apart. You missed them so deeply that you knew you didn't want to be apart from them ever again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dD68R_0keSDspM00
Netflix

When did you realize your partner was "the one"? Tell us your story in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die

WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy