Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, California
For people visiting the Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles, delicious desserts, treats, and snacks can be found at Yamazaki Bakery. They serve all sorts of sweet treats, including strawberry roll cakes, pastries, sugar toast, cream puffs, and various Japanese delicacies. They have different types of bread products and other bakery items.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
iheart.com
State Awards $196 Million for Multifamily Housing Projects in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Hills mansion for $48.5 million
The lavish home features a "reflecting pond," watched over by Greek gods.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Connection | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
The Beverly Connection is a large power center in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, across La Cienega Boulevard from the Beverly Center mall. It was originally proposed to be 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) in size but was scaled down to its opening size of 296,000 square feet (27,500 m2) due to concerns about traffic congestion, availability of parking and overdevelopment in the neighborhood.
Strip mall fire forces evacuations in Hollywood; 7-Eleven, laundromat destroyed
A laundromat and a 7-Eleven were destroyed when fire spread through a Hollywood strip mall early Thursday morning. The fire, which began shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, is believed to have begun in the closed laundromat, then spread to the convenience store, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
New permit proposal could threaten LA's Al Fresco outdoor dining program
A new proposal could threaten the L.A. Al Fresco program, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed restaurants to quickly open or expand their outdoor dining areas.
lavistamchs.com
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LA’s New Controller Monitored A Protest. The Police Union Was Outraged
Kenneth Mejia wants to take a more active role as controller. He’s starting with observing the LAPD.
Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles
A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
PLANetizen
Rail Transit Plans Would Connect L.A.’s South Bay to the Regional Rail System
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently released a draft environmental impact report (DEIR) for an extension of the C Line (née Green Line) from its current Terminus in Redondo Beach another 4.5 miles into the city of Torrance. The plan for the C Line extension would...
tourcounsel.com
South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California
South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
nextcity.org
L.A.‘s Uber-For-Buses Comes Right To Your Door
It’s been called “Uber for buses,” the transit system’s reaction to rideshare, or just “incredible.”. In this episode of the podcast, Next City Executive Director Lucas Grindley talks with reporter Maylin Tu about her reporting on Metro Micro in Los Angeles, where the door-to-door shuttle service had a viral moment among social media users bewildered by the $1 price tag and app-based request system.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
