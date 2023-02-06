Read full article on original website
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'
Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute.
After 26 years, another artist now holds the record for most Grammys won
How many Grammys does Beyonce have? Who has the most Grammys of all time? Who are the artists with the most Grammys? Who has won the most Grammys? Does Beyonce have the most Grammys?
Beyoncé breaks all-time wins record but loses top awards at wide-open 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles won album of the year, Lizzo record of the year and Bonnie Raitt song of the year, while Beyoncé took home a record-breaking 32nd Grammy.
9 details you probably missed at the Grammys
From Bad Bunny performance nods you didn't catch to possible Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's accessories, here are details you missed at the Grammys.
How Many Grammys Does Beyoncé Have? She Just Broke the Record For Most Wins Ever
She just broke the record for the most wins in the history of the awards, so how many Grammys does Beyoncé have now? Buy: ‘Renaissance’ by Beyoncé $11.99 The pop deity is celebrating the critical and economic success of her latest album Renaissance, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard charts—all 16 tracks made it into the Hot 100 when it came out in July 2022. Nearly half of 2023’s leading Grammy nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy. “This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the...
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?
Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’
Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
Beyoncé's Album of the Year Snub Fits Into the Grammys' Long History of Overlooking Black Women
The Recording Academy has long overlooked Black women
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances
The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Throwing Tantrum Online Due to 2023 Grammys Loss
Brown shared his feelings about losing at Sunday's awards ceremony through multiple posts on his Instagram story Chris Brown is backtracking on a series of comments he made following the 2023 Grammys. The 33-year-old singer was up for an award on Sunday in the best R&B album category and lost to pianist Robert Glasper. While other nominees in the category included PJ Morton (Watch the Sun), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), and Lucky Daye (Candydrip), Brown openly voiced his frustration after losing the award by verbally attacking Glasper...
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute
The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Tems Opted for “Soft, But Sultry”for Her First Grammys
Breakout Nigerian artist Tems attended her very first Grammy Awards last night. The 27-year-old musician—who, last year, worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, and Future—was up for multiple awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance (for her collaboration with Future) and Album of the Year (through her featured appearance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance). “I’ve never been in the same place with so many artists in one space before,” Tems says, speaking to Vogue on Monday morning, from her hotel room. “People coming together to celebrate work and art.”
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says Grammys 'Missed The Moment' By Snubbing '4:44' In 2018
JAY-Z has once again called out the Grammys, and this time it’s for snubbing 4:44 in 2018. During a rare interview with TIDAL, Hov criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking his 13th album in its respective categories that year. According to the Roc Nation boss, 4:44 was truly a moment for Hip Hop as it proved the culture isn’t just a young man’s game.
Fans say Beyoncé was robbed of Grammys after reading Academy voters’ words
The Beyhive was buzzing furiously on Monday, Feb. 6, because they believe that Beyoncé was robbed of the Album of the Year (AOTY) award at the 2023 Grammys, which took place the night before. And, after viewing the words of some of the Recording Academy voters, there are legitimate reasons for their righteous indignation.
