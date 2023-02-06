Emma Zuniga of West Salem voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to West Salem’s Emma Zuniga for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.

Zuniga, a freshman on the West Salem team, recorded a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds while also coming up with three steals for the Titans in their 54-44 win over South Salem in a Central Valley Conference game at South Salem High School.

Zuniga received 52.42% of the vote, beating out Morgan Miller, a senior on the Lincoln team, who finished second with 39.27%. Micah Wicks, a senior on the Sutherlin team, was third with 4.47% and Zoe Borter, a senior on the Beaverton team, was fourth with 1.54%. There were more than 32,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Girls Basketball Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.