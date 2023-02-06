Read full article on original website
Hillsboro Police Log: Man arrested after altercation with teens
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service that took place Jan. 16-22, 2023.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
KXL
Man Dies During Officer-Involved-Shooting In Albany
ALBANY, Ore. – A man died this morning during an officer-involved-shooting in Albany. The incident began around 9:30 when police responded to a report of a suicidal man. When officers arrived, they say they found the man armed in his car. Police say officers fired when the man ignored...
kezi.com
Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting
ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
kptv.com
Burglar says he targeted Lake Oswego residents because they ‘don’t lock their cars, have nice things’
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says he went on a crime spree in Lake Oswego because the residents “have nice things,” according to police. On Tuesday, at about 3:41 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street. Police said it was reported that a man with a dark hat and colorful jacket with bright colors had tried to get into someone’s garage.
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
kptv.com
All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year and a half after the Salem City Council approved money for police body cameras, the Salem Police Department said all officers will be wearing them starting Monday. Police Chief Trevor Womack said it took months of preparations to equip every officer with...
kptv.com
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for posing as a police officer in the Mt. Hood area and now the real cops want people to come forward if they have previously come in contact with him. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jacob Benz,...
kptv.com
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for bank robber
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
kptv.com
OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.
kptv.com
Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
kptv.com
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
kptv.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening. Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the...
