Salem, OR

KXL

Man Dies During Officer-Involved-Shooting In Albany

ALBANY, Ore. – A man died this morning during an officer-involved-shooting in Albany. The incident began around 9:30 when police responded to a report of a suicidal man. When officers arrived, they say they found the man armed in his car. Police say officers fired when the man ignored...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting

ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Burglar says he targeted Lake Oswego residents because they ‘don’t lock their cars, have nice things’

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says he went on a crime spree in Lake Oswego because the residents “have nice things,” according to police. On Tuesday, at about 3:41 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street. Police said it was reported that a man with a dark hat and colorful jacket with bright colors had tried to get into someone’s garage.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
kptv.com

All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year and a half after the Salem City Council approved money for police body cameras, the Salem Police Department said all officers will be wearing them starting Monday. Police Chief Trevor Womack said it took months of preparations to equip every officer with...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for bank robber

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening. Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the...
PORTLAND, OR

