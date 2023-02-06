Read full article on original website
missyme1
2d ago
Until communities choose to deal with the squatters by not allowing vagrants to linger and squalor around nothing will change…the police are not responsible and the City is a waste of time as we can see
Reply(18)
7
Jules Baby
2d ago
Get out of Seattle while you can. It's not going to get any better any time soon.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
KOMO News
Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says
SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
KOMO News
Crime, insurance rates pushing restaurant owner out of Seattle
SEATTLE — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District, a place he and his family have been feeding customers for eight years.
KOMO News
Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing
SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. “When...
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Seattle’s ‘Howe Street Stairs’ location of alleged female assaults
Emily, a woman who frequently jogs throughout Seattle, said she was punched in the face during her run near Capitol Hill’s “Howe Street Stairs” Friday morning. She said a stranger was staring at her and when she passed him, he followed her, grabbed her, and assaulted her.
'We're sitting ducks': Lake City residents fed up with condo building burglaries
SEATTLE — Residential burglaries have been a growing problem for residents in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood. “What they’ve been doing is prying open our fire door and then they come up this hallway, they just open this door and have full access to our mail,” said resident Zachary.
KOMO News
'You are failing': Seattle parents question homelessness authority's action on encampments
SEATTLE — Leaders of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) heard feedback Wednesday afternoon on the agency's multi-billion-dollar five-year plan to address homelessness, as well as frustration about the situation with homeless encampments in Seattle. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, view it in a browser...
KOMO News
RVs set for cleanup in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE — Cleanup is underway for a row of RVs that some say have been the source of safety concerns and problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Cleanup notices were put up by the city at the site on Colorado Avenue South near South Spokane Street earlier this week. Those notices stated the location will be addressed Thursday morning, which is when the sweep began.
Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle
A man accused of threatening construction workers with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Tuesday, according to Bellevue Police. Police said the 74-year-old man was armed when he started threatening construction workers at the 1100 block of 106th Avenue Northeast at 4:20 p.m. The incident prompted a significant response from the...
Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes
Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
Seattle Police investigating after finding man dead in Rainier Valley apartment
Seattle Detectives are investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment in Rainier Valley on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a possible dead person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly dead, the report said. Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives
According to Tacoma police, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house.
How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate
Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
Comments / 24