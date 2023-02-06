ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
missyme1
2d ago

Until communities choose to deal with the squatters by not allowing vagrants to linger and squalor around nothing will change…the police are not responsible and the City is a waste of time as we can see

Jules Baby
2d ago

Get out of Seattle while you can. It's not going to get any better any time soon.

KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says

SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Crime, insurance rates pushing restaurant owner out of Seattle

SEATTLE — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District, a place he and his family have been feeding customers for eight years.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing

SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. “When...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

RVs set for cleanup in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE — Cleanup is underway for a row of RVs that some say have been the source of safety concerns and problems in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Cleanup notices were put up by the city at the site on Colorado Avenue South near South Spokane Street earlier this week. Those notices stated the location will be addressed Thursday morning, which is when the sweep began.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes

Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Police investigating after finding man dead in Rainier Valley apartment

Seattle Detectives are investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment in Rainier Valley on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a possible dead person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly dead, the report said. Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate

Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KING COUNTY, WA

