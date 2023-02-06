Did you know that many Washington residents are paying hundreds of dollars more per month now due to inflation? According to this source, inflation is actually 13% in Washington. Thankfully, there is some positive news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO