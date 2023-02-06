Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
DC councilwoman calls for delay in McPherson Square homeless camp clearing
A Washington, D.C., councilwoman called for a delay in the clearing of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
fox5dc.com
DC native who designed WWII women's memorial to attend State of the Union
WASHINGTON - A D.C. native is slated to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday after coming up with an idea to honor women with a World War II monument. Raya Kenny came up with the idea for the National Memorial to the Women Who Worked on the Home Front when she was in 5th grade.
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WAMU
Lift Every Voice: Nannie Helen Burroughs
Nannie Helen Burroughs was an educator and activist who founded the National Training School for Women and Girls in Washington, D.C. in 1909. The school became a national model for teaching African American women. Burroughs was also a religious leader, acting as a spiritual counselor to Martin Luther King Jr. and his family.
Washington residents see Social Security income going up
Did you know that many Washington residents are paying hundreds of dollars more per month now due to inflation? According to this source, inflation is actually 13% in Washington. Thankfully, there is some positive news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens
Flavorture, the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Ward 3 in the District, opened its doors on Feb. 4. The post First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens appeared first on The Washington Informer.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
newsnationnow.com
Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud
(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A single ticket in Washington won a Powerball® jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X. The Powerball...
WAMU
These D.C.-area organizations are accepting donations for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing at least 2,200 people and injuring 8,000 others. Since the initial quake, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded at least 30 major aftershocks — including one of 7.5 magnitude. While rescue crews are working on the ground to help survivors, organizers in the D.C. region are coordinating fundraising efforts to provide support.
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
mocoshow.com
Councilmember Albornoz Introduces Bill to Require Disclosure of Credit Price for Gas
Per Montgomery County: On Tuesday, February 7, Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz introduced Bill 7-23, which would require gas stations in Montgomery County to post the credit price of regular gasoline. Current Maryland state law requires gas stations to display the lowest price of regular gasoline. Many gas stations charge different prices according to method of payment with the lowest price typically requiring payment in cash. Bill 7-23 would require the additional disclosure of the credit price for regular gas which is typically higher.
popville.com
The Bazaar by Jose Andres Opens at The Old Post Office Building!!
Inside 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW. Photos courtesy Jose Andres Group. “Jose Andres Group is proud to introduce The Bazaar by Jose Andres in the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., relaunched in 2022 by CGI Merchant Group, in partnership with Hilton under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand. The opening of The Bazaar at Waldorf Astoria Washington DC signals the culmination of a 30-year journey for Chef Andres, who has dreamed of opening a restaurant in the historic building since he arrived in Washington, DC in 1993.
With The Bazaar Opening, José Andrés Finally Gets His Restaurant Inside The Old Post Office
The saga of the would-be Spanish restaurant inside the historic Old Post Office finally comes to a conclusion with José Andrés as the victor. Andrés and his restaurant group are set to open The Bazaar Wednesday in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel — formerly the Trump International Hotel — in downtown D.C. The restaurant has been a longtime aspiration for the Spanish-born chef — one that went unrealized for years amid Andrés’ legal fight with the hotel’s former owner.
