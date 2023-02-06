ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Two drivers arrested in Leesburg road rage incident

Two Leesburg men were arrested as the result of a road rage incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch communications center received a 911 call from 21-year-old Matthew Michael Morales who said his car had been rear ended Monday and that he was following the pickup that had hit him. The dispatcher told him that he should stop following the suspect and let the deputies handle the situation. Morales did not follow instructions and tried to force open the truck’s driver’s side door when the driver, later identified as 73-year-old William Thomas McCullough, stopped at the Home Depot store in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car

A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Husband arrested after throwing beer bottles at wife’s car

A Leesburg man was arrested Sunday after throwing beer bottles at his wife’s car. Mascotte officers responded to a 911 call for help in reference to an assault and battery at around 5:09 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Mascotte Police Department. Eliuc Vidal Silvan, 36, and...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after crash in Fruitland Park

A Fruitland Park man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash. An officer responded to the crash on Picciola Road at around 5:43 p.m., Saturday according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer spoke to 26-year-old Diante Trevon and noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club

A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
LADY LAKE, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL
Lansing Daily

Child, 4, Found Dead After Girl Walks Mile to McDonald’s for Help: Police

A 4-year-old was found dead with stab wounds at a home early Thursday morning, police in Longwood, Florida, said. The child was found after a 12-year-old girl, who was also injured in what police have described as a “suspicious incident,” walked to a nearby McDonald’s for help, the Longwood Police Department said in a news release. Police … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LONGWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A Leesburg teen was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Leesburg police were dispatched Jan. 31 to the 1000 block of Crest Avenue when a woman called 911 to report two males were in front of her house and had pointed a gun at her when she told them to leave the area.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Birthday girl busted in shoplifting spree at Walmart

A shoplifting suspect who was celebrating her birthday was busted with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Leesburg. A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted law enforcement on Friday after 37-year-old Jenna Marie Hainey of Umatilla was seen loading items totaling $962.74 into grocery bags in the self-checkout area. She did not pay for the items, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL

