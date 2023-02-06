Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Two drivers arrested in Leesburg road rage incident
Two Leesburg men were arrested as the result of a road rage incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch communications center received a 911 call from 21-year-old Matthew Michael Morales who said his car had been rear ended Monday and that he was following the pickup that had hit him. The dispatcher told him that he should stop following the suspect and let the deputies handle the situation. Morales did not follow instructions and tried to force open the truck’s driver’s side door when the driver, later identified as 73-year-old William Thomas McCullough, stopped at the Home Depot store in Leesburg.
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Like a shooting range’: Neighbors rush to the aid of girl, 3, shot in car seat
The 3-year-old child shot while in a car seat Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target, according to Orange County deputies.
leesburg-news.com
Husband arrested after throwing beer bottles at wife’s car
A Leesburg man was arrested Sunday after throwing beer bottles at his wife’s car. Mascotte officers responded to a 911 call for help in reference to an assault and battery at around 5:09 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Mascotte Police Department. Eliuc Vidal Silvan, 36, and...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after crash in Fruitland Park
A Fruitland Park man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic crash. An officer responded to the crash on Picciola Road at around 5:43 p.m., Saturday according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer spoke to 26-year-old Diante Trevon and noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club
A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say
A child was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon, Orange County officials said.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg High School connection helps police find suspect in vandalism at business
An unhappy customer of the Take 5 Oil Change on North 14th Street was arrested a warrant alleging that he broke a window to the store and spray painted parts of the interior and exterior of the building. The suspect surrendered himself on Friday. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to...
UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School
Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza
Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in finding man wanted for construction fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old man who is wanted for construction fraud. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods asked for assistance with finding Alan George Blair III. Sheriff Woods stated that...
Lansing Daily
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Lansing Daily
Child, 4, Found Dead After Girl Walks Mile to McDonald’s for Help: Police
A 4-year-old was found dead with stab wounds at a home early Thursday morning, police in Longwood, Florida, said. The child was found after a 12-year-old girl, who was also injured in what police have described as a “suspicious incident,” walked to a nearby McDonald’s for help, the Longwood Police Department said in a news release. Police … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman
A Leesburg teen was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Leesburg police were dispatched Jan. 31 to the 1000 block of Crest Avenue when a woman called 911 to report two males were in front of her house and had pointed a gun at her when she told them to leave the area.
leesburg-news.com
Birthday girl busted in shoplifting spree at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect who was celebrating her birthday was busted with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Leesburg. A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted law enforcement on Friday after 37-year-old Jenna Marie Hainey of Umatilla was seen loading items totaling $962.74 into grocery bags in the self-checkout area. She did not pay for the items, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
Comments / 2