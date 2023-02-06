Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
wnynewsnow.com
Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
wnynewsnow.com
Limestone Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cattaraugus County Residence
CARROLLTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A Limestone man is accused of breaking into a Cattaraugus County residence and allegedly threatening to harm the homeowner. New York State Police arrested Xander Grover last Friday on charges of second-degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. The 19-year-old is...
Early morning Vernon Township fire leaves two dead
UPDATE 12:12 p.m. – According to state police Fire Marshall Jeff Cross, the fire is no longer under investigation because the scene was destroyed. The fire seemed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second. Cross added, “There is nothing suspicious about the fire either.” A married couple and their dog […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
nyspnews.com
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
yourdailylocal.com
Multiple Dead Animals Found by PSP in Search of Warren County Home
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – A total of 13 dead animals were found by Pennsylvania State Police after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Tidioute Enterprise Road, Southwest Township, Warren County for a welfare check on Feb. 6. During the welfare check, members found the residence to be in deplorable conditions, with no running water or heat.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Issue Bulletin For Missing 34-Year-Old Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. On Tuesday, the department issued a bulletin for 34-year-old Aaron Chase. Described as a white male with brown hair, Chase was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Driver in March crash that killed 2 teens charged with criminally negligent homicide
As a result of the crash, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.
nyspnews.com
Limestone man arrested following home invasion burglary
On February 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Xander J. Grover, 19 of Limestone, NY for Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and Harassment in the second degree. In the early morning hours of February 3, 2023, Troopers were called to the scene...
wnynewsnow.com
A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area.
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Shooting of 16 Year Old in West Erie
Police are investigating how a teen was shot in the neck in the City of Erie. It happened on Cherry St. near Stafford St. just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital. Initial reports indicating the victim was a 16-year-old boy. Officers at the scene...
wesb.com
James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges
A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested in Storage Unit Theft
A Bradford Man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a storage unit. City Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua J. Elliott on a warrant dating back to May 25th, when Elliott allegedly stole contents from a locked storage unit at Blue Star Storage. Elliott is in McKean County Jail in lieu...
Man facing criminally negligent homicide charges in crash that killed passengers
The one-car crash occurred in the area of 206 Warner Road on March 2, 2022. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.
wnynewsnow.com
Police Report Dramatic Increase In Drug Overdoses, Three Deaths In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State Police reported Tuesday a dramatic increase in drug overdoses and related deaths in the past two weeks. From January 27 to Tuesday, troopers received reports of 94 heroin overdoses including six deaths across the region. They say a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in Western New York.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
