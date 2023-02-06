ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

'I Do Not Feel Comfortable': Virginia Teacher Abigail Zwerner Emailed Concerns About 6-Year-Old Student Before Shooting

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYZ9K_0keS8YeU00
mega

Another disturbing layer was uncovered in the classroom shooting incident of Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner who suffered life-threatening injuries after being targeted a 6-year-old student. The educator raised concerns of the student's behavior in two separate emails to administration before he brought a gun to school, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Zwerner, 25, was a first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, when she was allegedly shot by a student during class instruction on January 6, 2023.

Emails from the first grade teacher revealed a haunting paper trail that was callously ignored by school administration staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKVsl_0keS8YeU00
mega

In the months prior to the disturbing incident, Zwerner shared how "uncomfortable" she felt with a student in her class.

Zwerner detailed separate incidents in two emails which gave her pause for both fellow students and her own safety.

The first incident allegedly took place on October 11, according the New York Post . Zwerner alerted administrators that a student displayed concerning behavior after he allegedly gave one of his classmates the middle finger.

Less than a month later, Zwerner sent superiors another email regarding the student's alleged actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPfSO_0keS8YeU00
mega

Zwerner described a typical elementary classroom setting that turned violent .

The teacher shared that the same student from her previous email pushed another student to the ground after he bumped "into a classmate while running around the class."

"As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom today," the teacher wrote in a follow-up email, that was sent to then-Principal Briana Foster Newton and then-Assistant Principal Ebony Parker .

The teacher also suggested a meeting with the student's parents to discuss "behavioral difficulties."

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33prNG_0keS8YeU00
mega

The teacher shared in an email on November 22 that the meeting with the student's father could help "put some things in place to support" the first grader amid the worrisome incidents.

The student's father told the district after the alleged shooting that his son "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day."

Additionally, the father claimed that the day of the shooting "was the first week when we were not in class with him."

Educators at Richneck Elementary first raised alarm with superiors that they believed the first grade student brought a gun to school hours before Zwerner was struck by a bullet in her hand and chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaq5A_0keS8YeU00
mega

Between 11:15 and 11:30 AM on January 6, Zwerner claimed she reported that the student allegedly threatened to beat up another classmate.

An hour later, another teacher claimed they told administration they searched the student's backpack and found no weapon, however, they felt there was a still a threat and that the student could have the gun on their person.

School administration allegedly dismissed the claims and alleged the student would not be able to fit a gun in their pockets.

A third teacher reported to administration around 1:00 PM that the student allegedly showed a gun to another student at recess and threatened to use the weapon if the student reported him.

The third teacher also claimed administration told them to "wait out the situation" because "the school day was almost over."

The former principal's attorney denied the claims and alleged zero staff members reported a gun on campus the day of the incident.

Comments / 14

Ground Pounder
2d ago

Such a horrible situation that could have been prevented. More worried about their image (as a school), than safety. On another note, where do they find the authors of these news reports? You would think that at the very least, they could use correct grammar and punctuation. Hello? Do you even proofread your work? You have one job: to report; at least get the delivery/presentation right.

Reply
8
4America
2d ago

Internet only learning coming soon. The lack of people going into teaching is dropping every year. No teacher wants to go to school thinking it might be their last.

Reply
6
johnny
2d ago

When someone is broken this early in life the hard drive is perpetually broken.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot

Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

Virginia boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another, lawyer claims

A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher "until she couldn't breathe," according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.The incidents were described in a notice sent to the Newport News school district by Diane Toscano, an attorney for teacher Abby Zwerner, informing the district that Zwerner intends to sue. The notice of claim, which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, outlines prior behavioral issues...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death

A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Families...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

207K+
Followers
5K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy