Sedgwick County, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
kfdi.com

Wichita Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

Wichita police arrested a Haysville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case on Tuesday. Officers responded to an abduction call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down in the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading to a chase.
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
KSN.com

Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
kfdi.com

Wichita teen shot during robbery

A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon. Wichita police were called to the 1400 block of South Seneca, near Seneca and Harry, shortly before 2 p.m. They found the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

