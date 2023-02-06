Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
kfdi.com
Wichita Police Arrest Kidnapping Suspect
Wichita police arrested a Haysville man wanted in connection with a kidnapping case on Tuesday. Officers responded to an abduction call around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down in the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading to a chase.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Haysville man arrested accused of abducting his girlfriend
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Haysville man on multiple charges, including aggravated assault following a suspected abduction.
School lockdown lifted after Wichita police locate suspect
A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
Wichita police locate missing teen
The Wichita Police Department has located a missing teen with special needs.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
KSN.com
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a business robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.
kfdi.com
Wichita teen shot during robbery
A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon. Wichita police were called to the 1400 block of South Seneca, near Seneca and Harry, shortly before 2 p.m. They found the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Man from Sedgwick County almost scammed out of $14K in ‘grandparent scam’
The Consumer Protection Division is warning of a "grandparent scam" in Sedgwick County.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0