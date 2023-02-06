Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D'USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD
JAY-Z‘s legal dispute with Bacardi has come to an end since the music mogul has sold his controlling stake of the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million USD. Bloomberg reports that the multi-billion dollar lawsuit over his cognac venture has been resolved after months of arbitration and litigation. The settlement was announced in a press release and called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50% stake of the cognac company, leaving Bacardi owning 75.01% of the rest of the business.
