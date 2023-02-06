ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.”  Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
The Hill

Democrats deliver as Republicans dither

For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

GOP infuriates Dems by erasing key investigation panels

House Republicans have angered Democrats by disbanding subcommittees aimed at protecting civil rights and the environment, while focusing others on investigating the Biden administration. Why it matters: Democrats say Republicans are ignoring social and environmental crises in their zeal to target Biden — though it's not unusual for a new...
The Hill

Pelosi: US needs a ‘strong’ Republican Party and ‘this is not it’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday, the morning after President Biden’s State of the Union address, that she believes the country needs a “strong” Republican Party but “this is not it.” “It’s not our judgment about what it should be — it’s their judgment — but it’s a missed opportunity for America,” the former Speaker…

