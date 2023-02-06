Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
Eric Regier resigns his post as Head Girls Basketball Coach
At the end of this school year, my family and I will be moving to Kansas City to be closer to our families. Therefore, I am resigning from my position as head basketball coach and teacher at Belton High School effective at the end of the current school year. Please know this was a tough decision because of the many great relationships we have made in the Belton community. It has been an honor and a privilege to teach and coach here at Belton High School. I am excited to see these girls succeed, and confident the next head coach will build on the strong foundation already established within the girls basketball program.
beltontigerathletics.com
Sydney Alamein is called-up to compete at the UIL-5A State Championship Meet for Belton High School Swim
On February 8th, the UIL-5A State meet call-up list was released and our very own Sydney Alamein was on that list! Sydney will be competing in not only the 200 Freestyle, but also the 500 Freestyle! Sydney swam the 200 Freestyle at Region with a time of 1:57.30 and the 500 Freestyle with a time of 5:16.45. In both events, Sydney was the 5th placed call-up and will now have a shot at competing once more.
beltontigerathletics.com
JV Tiger Tennis Killeen Tournament Itinerary
The JV Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Killeen to compete in the Killeen Tournament. The team will be leaving on Thursday by 6:45 A.M. from the athletic facility. Play will begin at 8:00 A.M. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Facility will be by 6:00 P.M. Sites:
fox44news.com
Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
texashsfootball.com
Burnt Orange Really Wants Texas HS Football Champions
Surprisingly, the Texas Longhorns didn’t announce any additions to their 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. Still, UT worked early, convincing 14 in-state prospects to stay local. F. One of the Longhorns’ 24 recruits won a state championship in the state of Texas. Receiver Johntay Cook II...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman
A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KWTX
Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.
FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate missing child
Myra Bates, 12, who was last seen in the 600 Block of West Elm Avenue, has been found, Temple police said.
Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
