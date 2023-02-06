Watch: Bengals Pay Tribute To A.J. Green Following Retirement Announcement

The wide receiver gave Cincinnati plenty of moments to cherish.

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green is well on his way to the Bengals' ring of Honor after retiring from the NFL on Monday.

He hangs it up as the second-leading receiver in Bengals' career receiving touchdowns, catches, and yards.

Green trails just Chad Johnson in all those categories as he helped lift Cincinnati from the wreckage left by an ending Carson Palmer era to five straight playoff berths starting in the receiver's rookie season.

Check out the tribute video posted by the franchise today, and the one posted when he left in free agency two years ago.

