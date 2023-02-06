ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments

Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
INDIANA STATE
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
TENNESSEE STATE
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
HAWAII STATE
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities

Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
KANSAS STATE
Schroder officially announces run for governor

COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
LOUISIANA STATE
How gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
INDIANA STATE
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
TEXAS STATE

