And MnDOT’s District 1 snowplow name is…
The results are in for the 2023 Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. The voters have spoken, and the Northeast District 1 welcomes “Clearopathra” to its list of snowplow names. This is the third year that MnDOT has held the naming contest, with District 1 receiving the “Duck Duck Orange Truck” in 2020-21 and “No More Mr. Ice Guy” in 2021-22.
WI DNR working on winter prescribed burns
Winter prescribed burns are beginning across Wisconsin, according to the DNR. The State’s Department of Natural Resources says fire management crews are starting to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state, where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. The DNR says crews will be...
New multimedia campaign for WI 988 hotline
A new multimedia campaign is moving the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline forward in the State of Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services announced Thursday a year-long multimedia campaign to ensure all Wisconsin residents know this free and confidential service is here to support people experiencing suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposed Wolf Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a listening session for the proposed, Wolf Management Plan, today. The public, no matter where they stood on the subject, was able to voice their thoughts and opinions on the plan. “Ensuring the wolf population remains healthy and sustainable into the future, while...
Sextortion cases are on the rise, especially in Minnesota
Social media, video games, and online chatting with friends are just many ways to have your own presence on the internet. However, it is also a place with a lot of vulnerability. Right now, there’s a rise in sextortion cases across the country, especially targeting younger boys and teens; but young girls can be victims too.
United Airlines flight turns around after fire in cabin
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fire on board a New Jersey-bound United Airlines plane prompted it to return to San Diego International Airport and four people were taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, authorities said. Flight 2664 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport in New...
Michigan governor’s budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a record budget for the 2024 fiscal year that prioritizes boosting education spending, cutting taxes and investing in the state’s public health. The state has a $9 billion budget surplus and a Legislature that Democrats control. The spending plan...
Gov. Walz signs bill that will make Minnesota carbon-free by 2040
Minnesota state Governor, Tim Walz has now signed the clean energy bill into law. The bill passed a 34 to 33 vote in the state senate and 70 to 60 on the house flow. From now on all electrical utilities would be forced to generate electricity with carbon-free resources. They must be 80% carbon-free by 2030 and 100% carbon-free by 2040.
21 means 21
The Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) has implemented a new Public Education Campaign, Tobacco 21, in response to the results of the Annual States Assessment of retail violations involving underage tobacco sales. The main goal of the campaign is to spread the importance of being 21 years of age to purchase tobacco products.
Person arrested for impersonating law enforcement
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Cotton area. Authorities say they have three known reports at this time, of a matching suspect and vehicle equipped with emergency lights driving around Wednesday. They stress there is no fear for public safety.
