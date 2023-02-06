GRANTSBURG, Wis. – The high and low temperatures are leading to some really uneven and potentially dangerous ice on Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes.Talk about a team effort. Karl Anderson Towing in Grantsburg, Wisconsin retrieved a pickup truck that sank last week to the bottom of Crooked Lake. No one was hurt, except maybe the owner's wallet. But the good news is that according to the Anderson team, this has been their only underwater truck rescue this season.The others never made it past the landing."Actual recoveries have been fewer than normal because the ice has been so poor nobody's been on...

GRANTSBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO