ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Derailed Train Cars in Ohio Drained of Toxic Chemical Amid Mass Evacuation

(Reuters) -Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said. The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly...
OHIO STATE
Sherif Saad

A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board reports that a Norfolk Southern train carrying more than 100 cars derailed near East Palestine, roughly 15 miles south of Youngstown. The train had 20 hazardous material-filled carriages, 10 of which derailed. The NTSB said Saturday night that out of the 10, five were carrying vinyl chloride.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF

Major water break in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Lansing Daily

Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy