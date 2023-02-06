Read full article on original website
Release of chemicals from East Palestine train causes fireball explosion, thick black smoke
The release of the controlled chemicals to prevent the explosion of the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio was started at around 4:30 p.m.
The Ohio train derailment prompted an urgent evacuation as crews prepare to slowly release deadly and unstable chemicals to avoid a catastrophic explosion
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said that anyone who remains in the area faces a "grave danger of death."
What we know: Toxic chemicals released from derailed train cars in East Palestine
Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. The Associated Press reported that about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials,...
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
Derailed Train Cars in Ohio Drained of Toxic Chemical Amid Mass Evacuation
(Reuters) -Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said. The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly...
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board reports that a Norfolk Southern train carrying more than 100 cars derailed near East Palestine, roughly 15 miles south of Youngstown. The train had 20 hazardous material-filled carriages, 10 of which derailed. The NTSB said Saturday night that out of the 10, five were carrying vinyl chloride.
Major water break in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Jefferson County official tells 7News there is a “major” water line break in the southern part of the county Tuesday afternoon. Rich Coupe, the Upland Heights operator of record, says there is a water line break in Warren Township. Officials are...
Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, with a depth of 1.86 miles, around 6:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz...
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child's home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that's left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and …
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe
WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
Power restored after outage at local mall
According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m.
