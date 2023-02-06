Read full article on original website
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Why the 1980s recession haunts the Fed
The ghost of the early 1980s recession is haunting the Federal Reserve. With inflation still near 40-year highs and the U.S. economy slowing, the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have fueled concerns of a central bank-induced recession akin to the one triggered by former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker during the 1980s. While Volcker’s rate shock ended…
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Feb. 9, 2023: Rates Move Upward
A couple of principal mortgage rates rose quickly over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates were both significantly higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also rose a little. After nearly a year of...
ECB cuts interest rate on government deposits
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Tuesday it would cut the maximum rate it pays on deposits held by governments to give them an incentive to redeploy that cash into the financial system.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell strikes a new optimistic tone as he points to falling inflation and says that he thinks we can avoid a recession
“The ingredients for a soft landing are falling into place,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said. “The Fed is struggling to maintain a semblance of hawkishness.”
The next few days may reveal whether investors have been riding one big suckers rally, says this strategist.
Add the jobs numbers to a long list of things that don't make sense right now, says Matt Maley, Miller + Tabak.’s chief market strategist.
Philippine inflation beats expectations, lifts chance of bigger rate hike
MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation blew past expectations in January to reach a fresh 14-year high on surging food prices, raising the chance of the central bank delivering a larger interest rate hike to tame prices when it meets this month.
Bond Buyers Validate Powell Inflation Call With Massive 10-Year Auction Interest
Foreign buyers snapped-up the largest portion of 10-year notes on auction in more than two decades Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggests inflation will slow "significantly" over the coming year.
There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.
In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."
Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?
Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
Bank of Canada's first published minutes show job, growth data drove rate hike
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will release minutes from its policy setting meeting for the first time on Wednesday, as the central bank battles to restore credibility lost during last year's fight to contain inflation.
January’s ‘eye-popping’ jobs report is going to make the Fed’s inflation battle even harder
“Unless this labor market strength turns out to be a one-month blip…the Fed is likely to dig in and keep rates higher for longer,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said.
Average long-term US mortgage rates inch back up this week
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.69%.The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade...
CNBC
Bitcoin rises above $23,000 after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is coming down
Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend. Powell said in a question-and-answer session at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. that although the process of getting...
investing.com
RBA raises interest rates as expected, says more hikes in store
Investing.com -- The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates as expected on Tuesday and flagged more hikes this year as it moves to control overheated inflation, but also warned that economic growth is likely to slow in the near-term. The RBA hiked its cash target rate by 25 basis...
