Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
SFGate
Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question
President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Trump Announces 'Play by Play' of Biden's State of the Union
"This speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and…Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted Tuesday.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Roll Call Online
Biden attracts GOP jeers over debt limit, while pushing unity
Whether or not President Joe Biden was intending to bait Republicans into jeering his call for raising the debt limit without preconditions, he got them. When Biden made a familiar argument that some Republicans wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare or at least require Congress to act on recurring reauthorizations, exclamations could be heard from the Republican side of the House chamber, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who could be heard referring to the president as a liar.
Biden formula halted red wave and could be replicated in 2024, White House says
The White House said President Joe Biden’s policies made a persuasive case for voters in the November elections last year, suggesting the tactic could be replicated in a 2024 reelection bid.
Roll Call Online
Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth
When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
Roll Call Online
Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts
Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely to be realized. They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots...
Biden lives in one world and the one the rest of America lives in another
On Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address, we got a cringe-worthy reminder of the president's age and old school worldview.
Roll Call Online
McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy
House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”. Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony...
Roll Call Online
State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues
Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden
Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
Comments / 0