Georgia State

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Roll Call Online

Biden attracts GOP jeers over debt limit, while pushing unity

Whether or not President Joe Biden was intending to bait Republicans into jeering his call for raising the debt limit without preconditions, he got them. When Biden made a familiar argument that some Republicans wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare or at least require Congress to act on recurring reauthorizations, exclamations could be heard from the Republican side of the House chamber, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who could be heard referring to the president as a liar.
Roll Call Online

Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth

When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
Roll Call Online

Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts

Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely to be realized. They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots...
Roll Call Online

McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy

House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”. Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony...
Roll Call Online

State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues

Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
The Atlantic

Republicans Keep Underestimating Joe Biden

Joe Biden knows how to handle a tough crowd. This was evident last night at the State of the Union, and it was apparent to me seven years ago, on March 20, 2016. On that day, President Barack Obama sent Biden to sell the recently struck Iran nuclear deal to the national conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This was the political equivalent of asking the vice president to push New York Times subscriptions at a Donald Trump rally. Over the previous year, AIPAC had spent every ounce of its political capital to oppose Obama’s accord with...
