Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD to rehire former officers to fill shrinking ranks
The Los Angeles Police Department says it is losing more officers than it can recruit, leading to staffing shortages. Now, the department is asking retired officers to rejoin the force through a rule informally called the “bounce program.”. LA Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee on...
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Fire Department names new chief
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
spectrumnews1.com
Monterey Park hero, ex-mayor, shooting victim's kin to attend State of Union
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CNS) — The hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter last month and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra is expected to be among the local residents attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night as invited guests.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 14 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,683,859. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price rises to highest amount since Dec. 9
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the eighth consecutive day and 10th time in 11 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.674, its highest amount since Dec. 9. The average price has increased 11.4 cents...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman calls for zero-emissions at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Councilwoman Nithya Raman is seeking for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Raman is looking to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel. Most...
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future
"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
spectrumnews1.com
Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'
LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
spectrumnews1.com
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles
In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
spectrumnews1.com
Emmy Awards set for Sept. 18 on Fox
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 75th Prime Time Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Monday, Sept. 18 and televised on Fox, the Television Academy and the network announced Thursday. The Emmy telecast traditionally rotates among the major broadcast networks. The bulk of the Emmy Awards will actually be presented...
Comments / 0