spectrumnews1.com

LAPD to rehire former officers to fill shrinking ranks

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is losing more officers than it can recruit, leading to staffing shortages. Now, the department is asking retired officers to rejoin the force through a rule informally called the “bounce program.”. LA Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Fire Department names new chief

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 14 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,683,859. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilwoman Nithya Raman calls for zero-emissions at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Councilwoman Nithya Raman is seeking for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Raman is looking to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel. Most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future

"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
spectrumnews1.com

Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles

​In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Emmy Awards set for Sept. 18 on Fox

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 75th Prime Time Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Monday, Sept. 18 and televised on Fox, the Television Academy and the network announced Thursday. The Emmy telecast traditionally rotates among the major broadcast networks. The bulk of the Emmy Awards will actually be presented...
LOS ANGELES, CA

