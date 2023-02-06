ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested for attacking man with golf club

A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a man with a golf club. On Friday, February 3, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that he was battered by Michael Leroy Dougherty, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents. Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist arrested after road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza

A motorcyclist has been arrested in a road rage incident at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. A man said he was driving his rented 2022 Dodge Ram pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north of Morse Boulevard, the man in the pickup and the motorcyclist, later identified as 61-year-old Frederick Charles Nelson of Wildwood, “were involved in a verbal road rage incident,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl

A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Husband arrested after Ring camera captures altercation with his wife

A husband was arrested after a Ring camera captured an altercation with his wife. The wife of 31-year-old Bryan Perez was attempting Saturday to get an injunction against her husband when she revealed to an officer that the Ring camera in their home at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 had recorded a previous altercation with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Washington, 36, is facing a list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, and battery of a child by throwing fluids, following an alleged attack in Orlando on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the victim, who is Washington's six-month-pregnant girlfriend,...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson

A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson. Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepson had gone...
WILDWOOD, FL

