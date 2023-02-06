Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Residential Apartment Fire: 520 N Pershing Ave. in Liberal
At approximately 11:10 am Wednesday, the Liberal Fire Department received a direct call to the North Station reporting a smoldering towel and smoke in an apartment. One engine initially responded to investigate. Upon arrival firefighters noted heavy smoke from the vents and turbine on the roof of a two-story four-plex apartment building. At approximately 11:13 am a full page for City fire units to a working structure fire was broadcast.
kscbnews.net
Jill Ann Blackmore
Jill Ann Blackmore, age 69, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1953, to Vernon Chance and Frances Colleen Gentry in Liberal, Kansas. Jill graduated Liberal High School and attended some college. On June 29, 1974, she was united in marriage to her husband, John Benjamin Blackmore in Liberal, Kansas. Jill raised two daughters, Crystal and Jennifer. She worked as an administrative assistant for Seward County and later worked in banking. Jill had a full life with volunteering at Southwest Medical Center, being a great wife, loving mother, and a much-loved grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, working in the church and as a Sister in the Soldiers of Christ. Jill will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
kscbnews.net
Juan de Jesus Alvarado
Juan de Jesus Alvarado, age 57, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on October 11, 1965, the son of Juventino and Adela Alvarado in Zacatecas, Mexico. Juan graduated high school in 1983. He was the father of Juan Daniel Avarado Sanchez, Teresa de Jesus Alvarado Sanchez, and Claudia Ivett Alvarado Sanchez.
kscbnews.net
Roland Robert Wyer
Roland Robert Wyer, 66, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home. He was born April 16, 1956, to LaVerne Wyer and Rolisa Johnson. He married Jane Smith July 23, 1987, in Perryton, Texas at the Ochiltree County Courthouse. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1974. While in high...
kscbnews.net
Hedy Jean Hull
Hedy Jean Hull , 67, of Liberal, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 5, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was born on March 15, 1955 to Lowell and Norma (Calhoun) Short at Great Bend, KS. Hedy married to Craig Hull on April 17, 1981; they later...
Garden City church loses $100,000 in debit card theft
The First Baptist Church in Garden City contacted the police on January 31 after discovering the theft.
kscbnews.net
TCEC and PTCI Make Donation
Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (PTCI) and Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC) donate $1,000 to Leadership Guymon Class 2022 to help with the fundraising event they will be hosting on April 6, 2023, inside the Pickle Creek Event Center. Experience a fun night of dinner and live entertainment with The Killer Dueling Pianos. All proceeds will benefit Panhandle Services for Children.
KWCH.com
Garden City man arrested on 162 counts of theft from church
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 36-year-old man on Tuesday who is accused of stealing from a local church. Police began investigating the theft on Jan. 31 after being contacted by the First Baptist Church. The church said an individual had been using the church’s debit card, and the church was missing approximately $100,000.00.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
kscbnews.net
Frank S. Heinson
Frank S. Heinson, 67, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Monday February 6, 2023 in Liberal, KS. He was born on July 7, 1955 to Irvin and Francis (Miller) Heinson at Kansas City, MO. Frank was a graduate of Argentine High School in Kansas City, KS; class of 1974. In...
kscbnews.net
Mark “Chris” Perkins
Wichita, Kansas – Mark Chris Perkins, 74, died Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. He was born August 10th, 1948 to Clyde and Natalie Perkins in Kansas City, KS. Education was one of his passions. He taught at USD 480 Liberal High School for...
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Waiver Request
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening at 5:30 pm. The Commission approved a fee waiver request for the Seward County Activity Center for the Cinco De Mayo Community Celebration which is scheduled for September 24th, 2023. Discussion was held on the billing issue with MTR Stone...
kscbnews.net
USD 480 Board Meets, Approves Gym Floor Refinishing
The USD 480 Board of Education met on Monday evening at 6:30 pm at the East Campus. In new business, the Board approved gym floor refinishing at Liberal High School, East Campus, Eisenhower Middle School, and Seymour Rogers Middle School. Kansas Gym Floor was awarded the bid in the amount of $18,100.
kscbnews.net
Grass Fire Destroys Home and other Buildings
A grass fire Saturday afternoon in a rural area outside of Tyrone burned several acres, structures, and at least one home. Fire departments from Tyrone, Hooker, Balko and Baker all responded to the wind aided fire. At least one home was completely destroyed, the occupants were not home at the time of the blaze however a family pet was lost in the fire. The fire was declared under control Saturday evening, however firefighters remained on scene, in case of flare ups. This fire is still under investigation.
kscbnews.net
Batie Takes First at Dodge City
Varsity boys finished with 2232 total pinfall. Lexton Batie finished first overall, highest game of 241, and a personal best series 652 . “Lexton told us he had a goal to finish 1st overall today. He was able to keep his mental game strong during all 3 games today. He has gotten over 600 a few times during practice but in competition has been a hurdle, so it great to see him get that done” Coach Potter on Lexton.
kscbnews.net
Offense Comes Alive in Seward Win at Garden City
The Seward Lady Saints shot 53 percent on the way to an 83-71 win over the Garden City Lady Busters Wednesday night in Conestoga Arena in Garden City. Seward made 10 of their 24 three point attempts in the win. D’Arrah Allen scored a career high 34 points in the win.
kscbnews.net
Broncbusters Bury Saints Again
For the second time this season, the Seward County Saints incurred a blowout to the rival Garden City Broncbusters. Wednesday night in Conestoga Arena in Garden City, the Buster blew out the Saints 84-52. Seward was never in the game. GCCC jumped all over the Saints early 18-2. The Saints...
kscbnews.net
Lady Red Breaks Out in Win Over Guymon
After winning a game by one in overtime at Guymon on January 27, the Liberal Lady Redskins left no doubt in the rematch with Guymon Tuesday night in the Big House. LHS routed the Lady Tigers 63-35. Liberal shot 54 percent in the win. The Lady Red built a lead...
Comments / 0