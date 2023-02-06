Former Aiken County sheriff's deputy to be Tim Scott's guest to State of the Union

Buy Now U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at Bisquecuts and Glazy last year. Scott announced Monday his guest to the 2023 State of the Union would be a former Aiken County Sheriff's deputy. Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's guest to Tuesday's State of the Union will be a former Aiken County Sheriff's deputy.

Scott announced Monday that State Law Enforcement Division Special Agent Anthony Sampson, a former sergeant at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, would be his guest when President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Anthony embodies an unwavering commitment to public safety for all South Carolinians," Scott said. "He understands the need to improve recruitment, better train our officers, and keep all of our families safe. While some want to defund and dismantle our police departments, I’ve been working toward common ground solutions that actually have a shot at passing, ones that increase funding and training to make sure only the best – such as Special Agent Sampson – wear the badge."

Sampson has worked with the State Law Enforcement Division for more than 10 years and spent five years at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.