Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE’S NOT BUYING PEOPLE, ONLY PROPERTY AND BUILDING – VILLAGE INN
The Crossville City Council met in a special called session Tuesday to discuss only one item. The purchase of the Village Inn. The City has been trying to buy the Inn for months from owner Dr. Buck Wood. Trouble is, there are still residents at the Inn. The City attorney made it clear in the meeting that the City is not wanting to close the deal until all the residents have vacated the premises and that Dr. Wood is responsible for those vacancies.
wvlt.tv
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At $550 a month, Village Inn in Crossville has been the only place many can afford to live in. In July, after questions of the complex’s cleanliness and livability came into question, residents were asked to leave. The city manager was suspended, fired and rehired...
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Documents reveal details of Johnson Matthey Sevierville plant explosion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, a plant located at 1246 Airport Road that makes activated nickel. No one was injured in the explosion,...
Faulty phone line left Anderson County widow without service since January
A woman in Anderson County did everything she could to get her landline cordless phone working, she even called the phone company. But with no results, she called WATE's Don Dare to see if he could help.
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Overnight road work on I-75
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans this week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties, two of which are scheduled for tonight. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75...
wvlt.tv
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND “EXERCISING” WITH NO CLOTHES ON RUNNING DOWN MIDDLE OF ROAD
Running in the middle of the roadway on Hwy 70 East. An officer arrived in the area and located a male subject matching that description running in the middle of the road on 70 East. The officer knew the male to be Bruce Barison. He initiated his emergency lights behind Bruce who was still running in the roadway.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
wvlt.tv
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 7 thousand people are dead after massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Several families in Knoxville are struggling to stay in contact with their loved ones overseas. Previous coverage: Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake. “Everyone is just in a state...
wvlt.tv
TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
YAHOO!
Knoxville diocese asks judge to allow it to keep documents secret, cites Knox News reports
The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville is asking a judge to grant greater secrecy as the church continues to defend itself in an explosive sexual abuse lawsuit. The effort is in large part due to the reporting of Knox News. The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has asked a judge to allow...
WATE
Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?
On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Two identified after major crash on Alcoa Highway
A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes in Alcoa Sunday, according to Alcoa Police Department.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
Comments / 0