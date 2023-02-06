ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriman, TN

crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE’S NOT BUYING PEOPLE, ONLY PROPERTY AND BUILDING – VILLAGE INN

The Crossville City Council met in a special called session Tuesday to discuss only one item. The purchase of the Village Inn. The City has been trying to buy the Inn for months from owner Dr. Buck Wood. Trouble is, there are still residents at the Inn. The City attorney made it clear in the meeting that the City is not wanting to close the deal until all the residents have vacated the premises and that Dr. Wood is responsible for those vacancies.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Overnight road work on I-75

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans this week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties, two of which are scheduled for tonight. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75...
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
wvlt.tv

TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

