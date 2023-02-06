Read full article on original website
How much Justin Rose, others won at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Rose returned to winning ways after a four-year drought on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rose, 44, revealed that a last-minute equipment switch along with some much-needed luck helped him get the job done. The Englishman carded four rounds in the 60s in California to...
Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL
Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
Justin Rose's win a shocking statistical first in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history
Given the seaside nature of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the fact that wind and inclement weather seem to always factor heavily into the AT&T Pro-Am each year, you'd think it would be a home away from home for European-born players. Hell, it's even got "links" in the name. It's...
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
PGA Tour alleges Phil Mickelson, others have failed to produce core responsive documents in LIV Golf antitrust suit; tour seeks discovery extension
Attorneys representing the PGA Tour in its lawsuit against LIV Golf are seeking a new, later trial date along with an extension to the document discovery process. The tour’s request, filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites the additions of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as defendants in the tour’s tortious interference counterclaim—and the tour’s accusations that PIF and Al-Rumayyan have gone to “extraordinary steps to avoid producing a single document or providing sworn testimony”—as the reasons for asking for an extension.
St. Andrews to leave the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge alone
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — What was shaping up as one the biggest controversies in golf this year also turned out to be the shortest one. The Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at St. Andrews will be left alone. The outrage, bordering on horror, began with social media...
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Even PGA Tour players are questioning the legitimacy of the quarterback’s win.
'Probably not for me': Feelings mixed among top pros regarding CBS' new mic'd up segments
SCOTTSDALE — To the surprise of no one, CBS' new one-hole "mic'd up" segments on each of its past two PGA Tour broadcasts have been a smash hit among ardent and casual golf fans. It helps that the first one featured Golf Twitter favorite Max Homa on the 13th hole at Torrey Pines, and Keith Mitchell wasn't too shabby himself on the third hole at Pebble Beach last Sunday.
Rory McIlroy reveals the decision behind his recent equipment shakeup
Rory McIlroy’s connection to TaylorMade dates back to 2017, when he signed a lucrative multi-year equipment deal with the brand. At the agreement’s inception, McIlroy was required to play a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, including the golf ball. The extension McIlroy signed last year with TaylorMade featured similar language regarding his club and ball requirements.
WATCH: Justin Rose Leaves Empty Spot In Trophy Room After Pebble Beach Triumph
Rose explained he has a vacant space in his trophy room as a "big motivator" to win more titles
Dear Jay Monahan: Please save Monday qualifiers
We haven’t met, but I’m Monday Q Info. I write and tweet about Monday qualifiers. Last year, I walked by you on the range at Pebble Beach but was reluctant to say hello. I, of course, had been involved in spats with the PGA Tour, so I avoided eye contact and walked on by. Later that week, a couple of your henchmen stopped me from taking pictures on the range, but that is a topic for another day. I am sure you are extremely busy addressing the future of the PGA Tour, but I hope you can find the time to read this. It is an open secret that elevated events in 2024 will be limited-field tournaments without Monday qualifiers. Before you sign off on that, I have a favor to ask.
Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
Column: Rose about majors over money heading into twilight
Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann are at different stages of their careers and their achievements in golf are nothing alike. Their words, while not verbatim and lacking context, felt familiar. They were spoken nearly a year apart, inspired by the joy of winning on the PGA Tour at a course...
Ryder Cup will not be devalued with LIV Golf players' absence, says Justin Rose
England's Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup will not be devalued without the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia or Ian Poulter as he revealed it was a "non-negotiable" in joining the LIV Golf League. Rose recently returned to winning ways after four long years at the AT&T...
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: How crazy will TPC Scottsdale get?
After an extended week at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale, where there are a lot of huge factors in play. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Justin Rose's triumph on the Monterey Peninsula and discuss if the AT&T Pro-Am should be elevated.
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023
The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
Bryson DeChambeau falls below big Official World Golf Ranking milestone as precipitous drop continues
Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 got off to a rough start with a missed cut in Saudi Arabia on Friday. By Monday, he fell to his lowest spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since before he was a PGA Tour winner. DeChambeau is down to No. 102, falling out of the...
Tom McKibbin, 20, surprise leader at DP World Tour's Singapore Classic
SINGAPORE – Tom McKibbin was a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64 on Thursday. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman is ranked No. 308, has just one top-10 finish on the DP World Tour and has missed the cut in two of his three events in 2023.
