Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Hakeem Jeffries Names Wasserman Schultz to Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee
This week, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced she will serve on the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and will stay on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Wasserman Schultz was named to the subcommittee by U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY. “Republicans...
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Rep. Andy Biggs to introduce articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
House Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is set to file articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, reviving his previous efforts to charge the Biden administration official for his handling of illegal immigration at the southern border.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race
The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
Manchin 'raising hell' over White House handling of marquee Dem bill
His party doesn't want the West Virginia centrist frustrated for any number of reasons — but electric vehicles in particular are fueling a big row.
Democratic House Leader Jeffries demands McCarthy reappoint Schiff, Swalwell to Intelligence Committee
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappoint Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar to the House Intelligence Committee.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in hot water with his party for saying 'woke' Democrats drive away minority voters
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams accused woke Democrats of driving away minority voters while commenting on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Rep. George Santos faces new measure for his permanent removal from House
Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos is facing a new measure for his removal from the House.
George Santos Constituents Travel To Washington To Call For House Expulsion
After winning his election in November, the New York representative confirmed that he had lied about countless aspects of his personal biography.
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment
Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
The Dem Duo Trying to Bully George Santos Out of Congress
The morning after Rep. George Santos (R-NY) accused Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) of being obsessed with him—perhaps even, in Santos’ less than reliable telling, in a romantic way—Torres was feeling exasperated.“I am under siege from George Santos,” the Bronx Democrat said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday morning.But if anything, it’s probably the other way around.George Anthony Devolder Santos has quickly become a bizarre kind of celebrity on Capitol Hill, like a new student in high school whose bad behavior has made him infamous—or maybe just famous—with the faculty and student body.In the brutal world of Beltway...
Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says
President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
iheart.com
Senator Whitehouse Takes Control Of Vital Senate Committee
Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He says the committee will examine a range of issues that have enormous consequences for the economy and American families. “I very much look forward to taking the helm,” said Whitehouse. “Together with the members of...
iheart.com
SOTU: Guns, Economy, Border- RI Lawmakers React
President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons. During last night's State of the Union address, Biden said he's been trying to ban assault weapons for almost 30 years. The President noted mass shootings went down in the ten years the guns were banned, and when Republicans allowed the law to expire, the shootings tripled.
