Boston, MA

Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race

The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Jamie Raskin just schooled Republicans on the First Amendment

Jamie Raskin taught constitutional law for decades, and on Wednesday the Maryland Democrat took House Republicans to school on the First Amendment. The lesson came during a House Oversight Committee hearing at which Republicans tried to harness their obsessions with Hunter Biden’s laptop and "Big Tech" into something resembling a coherent complaint. As NBC News reported Wednesday:
MARYLAND STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
TheDailyBeast

The Dem Duo Trying to Bully George Santos Out of Congress

The morning after Rep. George Santos (R-NY) accused Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) of being obsessed with him—perhaps even, in Santos’ less than reliable telling, in a romantic way—Torres was feeling exasperated.“I am under siege from George Santos,” the Bronx Democrat said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday morning.But if anything, it’s probably the other way around.George Anthony Devolder Santos has quickly become a bizarre kind of celebrity on Capitol Hill, like a new student in high school whose bad behavior has made him infamous—or maybe just famous—with the faculty and student body.In the brutal world of Beltway...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says

President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Senator Whitehouse Takes Control Of Vital Senate Committee

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He says the committee will examine a range of issues that have enormous consequences for the economy and American families. “I very much look forward to taking the helm,” said Whitehouse. “Together with the members of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

SOTU: Guns, Economy, Border- RI Lawmakers React

President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons. During last night's State of the Union address, Biden said he's been trying to ban assault weapons for almost 30 years. The President noted mass shootings went down in the ten years the guns were banned, and when Republicans allowed the law to expire, the shootings tripled.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

