Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million
The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their roster, while losing Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
theScore
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
The Vikings Made a Certain non-Vikings QB a Lot of Money in 2022
Unbeknownst to them at the time, the Minnesota Vikings helped make a certain quarterback a very affluent man for 2023 and beyond. Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are embroiled in contract extension talks, and on the Vikings grandest stage of 2022, Jones exposed Minnesota’s defense to the tune of an impressive playoff win.
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: J.D. Martinez & Miguel Vargas Work Out At Dodger Stadium
Spring Training is right around the corner, but several Los Angeles Dodgers players have been getting ahead of the curve, including J.D. Martinez and Miguel Vargas working out at Dodger Stadium. Both figure to be important parts of the Dodgers’ success in 2023, with Martinez likely filling in as the...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Yardbarker
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Valdez Skipping World Baseball Classic To Focus On Astros
Framber Valdez was advised by new general manager Dana Brown on decision to skip World Baseball Classic.
Comments / 0