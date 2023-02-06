Read full article on original website
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
Gizmodo
Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue
Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Gizmodo
Netflix Begins the Password Sharing Crackdown
For the past year, Netflix has remained incredibly cagey about how its password sharing restrictions will shape out in the coming months. Now, new restrictions on accounts in several worldwide markets might offer a small fraction of a squinting glimpse into how the company plans to stop users from sharing a password with friends and family.
Digital Music News
Getty Sues Stability AI for Copyright Infringement Over 12 Million Photos
Getty Images has launched a lawsuit against Stability AI over the unauthorized use of its images to train its AI model. The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. district court in Delaware and claims, “Stability AI has copied more than 12 million photographs from Getty Images’ collection, along with the associated captions and metadata, without permission from or compensation to Getty Images, as part of its efforts to build a competing business.”
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
digitalspy.com
Netflix finally addresses password sharing restriction reports
Netflix has addressed all the password sharing change reports — although it's not likely to quell the backlash the streaming giant is currently facing. Last week, there was uproar when a support page on Netflix Costa Rica's website stated that users would have to set a primary location and devices that log onto the account from another location will need to request a temporary access code... or be blocked.
Getty Images Sues Stability AI Over Photos Used to Train Stabile Diffusion Image Generator
Getty Images has filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence company Stability AI Inc., accusing it of “brazen infringement” and using more than 12 million photographs from the stock image company’s collection to train its artificial intelligence image generator Stable Diffusion. The lawsuit was filed in a Delaware federal court on Feb. 3 and made public earlier this week. In the complaint, Getty alleges that Stability copied the company’s photographs, associated captions, and metadata, “as part of its efforts to build a competing business” through its revenue-generating interface called DreamStudio. “Stability AI now competes directly with Getty Images by marketing Stable Diffusion...
knowtechie.com
Less than one percent of users subscribe to Twitter Blue
Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription isn’t drawing the subscribers that the billionaire might have hoped. There are reportedly only 180,000 subscribers in the US, which is only 0.2 percent of Twitter users. This news comes from a report from The Information. It reveals the lackluster number of users...
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Gizmodo
Thanks I Hate It: Twitter Starts Testing Out 4,000 Character Tweets
If you’ve ever been scrolling through Twitter and thought to yourself, ‘I wish all of these posts were SO MUCH longer,” then today is your lucky day. If, however, you are a reasonably well-adjusted internet-user, I unfortunately come bearing bad news. Twitter appears to be officially experimenting with 4,000 character tweets.
Gizmodo
Twitter Blue Bug Seems to Let Users Keep Their Checkmark Without Paying
Twitter CEO Elon Musk presented the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service as an antidote to scam content. When the service launched late last year, however, it spurred a raft of fake accounts that cost at least one pharmaceutical giant billions in stock market value. Now Twitter users say the struggling product—which has fewer than 300,000 paying subscribers worldwide—has another problem, one that points to a very basic failure: free verification badges.
AI image generator hit by $1.8 trillion lawsuit from Getty Images
Getty Images, a global stock photo giant, has filed a lawsuit against Stability AI, the business that created the well-known AI image generator Stable Diffusion. The stock agency claims that over 12 million of its copyrighted images—along with their descriptions and metadata were used to train Stable Diffusion, seeking $1.8 trillion in compensation, according to the lawsuit made public on Monday.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Gizmodo
Google Will Blur Explicit Images Even When SafeSearch Is Turned Off
Google’s search engine is getting an upgrade—yes with AI, but also with a blur filter. In a bid to shield its user’s eyes, Google announced yesterday that it will blur explicit images in search results, even when SafeSearch isn’t turned on. The news comes in a...
Gizmodo
Russia-Linked Ransomware Gang Claims Responsibility for Royal Mail Attack
Royal Mail in the UK has reopened following a cyber attack last month that has since been identified as Lockbit, a Russia-linked ransomware gang. The gang has demanded a ransom in exchange for data stolen on January 10 and threatened to release it to the public if Royal Mail does not comply, TechCrunch reported.
Gizmodo
Wikipedia Worries Its Volunteer Editors Could Be Liable to Lawsuits Without Section 230
Where does Wikipedia, the world’s most-visited repository of information on the internet, stand without guaranteed digital liability protections? It’s a question weighing heavy on the people who make up the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that administers the site containing 58 million articles in multiple languages and sees more than 16 billion visits total each month.
Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after brief outage
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) Facebook and Instagram were back up for most users after a brief outage, the company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.
Gizmodo
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube All Appear to Suffer Outages at the Same Time
Did someone actually break the internet? It sorta seems like it. Users of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, some of the web’s biggest platforms, reported experiencing major issues on Wednesday, with many losing access to basic features and functions. Reports first poured in concerning Twitter, where users reported being...
Gizmodo
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
