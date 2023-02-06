Read full article on original website
Related
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
Ticked-Off Tennis Star Alexander Bublik Smashes One Racket, And Another, And...
The Kazakhstan player was struggling to defend his French tournament title when he took it out on those poor rackets.
NBC Sports
Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37
Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
2023 BNP Paribas Open player list revealed, Djokovic & Nadal set to return
The player entry list for the upcoming BNP Paribas Open has been released with returning champions, including Novak Djokovic, set to return to Indian Wells. Defending champions Iga Swiatek – the current World No. 1 – and World No. 8 Taylor Fritz (a hometown favorite) headline the list of players headed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March The post 2023 BNP Paribas Open player list revealed, Djokovic & Nadal set to return appeared first on KESQ.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Legendary Former Olympian Dies
The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107. Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.
Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys prevails in close encounter over Sloane Stephens in weekend exhibition match at Dallas Open
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys faced off against each other in the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the Dallas Open on Sunday. They kicked off the ATP 250 event, which will feature top talents including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was originally supposed to...
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez loses 'battle of qualifiers' in Abu Dhabi to Shelby Rogers
Both Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers needed to play qualifiers in order to make it to the main draw and today Rogers was the one that proved better than her opponent 6-4 5-7 6-1. The match was a very interesting one as Fernandez demonstrated her typical up-and-down tennis with Rogers...
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
wtatennis.com
Swiatek, Sabalenka lead Indian Wells entries; Raducanu awarded wild card
A star-studded field will kick off the Sunshine Swing in Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lead the entry list for next month's BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Indian Wells since Martina Navratilova in...
atptour.com
Cecchinato Knocks Off Home Favourite Bagnis In Cordoba
Wednesday's play at the Cordoba Open was not kind to the home favourites, as three Argentines suffered first-round defeats on the ATP 250's stadium court. Joao Sousa opened the day's play with a 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, before Marco Cecchinato defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 7-6(4) and qualifier Hugo Dellien downed fifth seed Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-4.
Comments / 0