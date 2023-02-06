Stephen A. Smith And Jay Williams Had A Heated Disagreement About Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith is a very vocal critic of Kyrie Irving's and things got heated between him and Jay Williams when discussing the star.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving is the definition of a controversial superstar. On the court, no one can do what he does, he has the best handles in today's NBA. His basketball ability is through the roof, but there are aspects of him that many don't appreciate as well.

Irving is very opinionated off the court, he always speaks up for what he believes in. In some cases, that is wonderful, but in others, it lands him in hot water. His antics with the Nets have seen him miss many games during his time with the franchise, and that has drawn criticism.

View the original article to see embedded media.

No one has been as vocally critical of Kyrie Irving as Stephen A. Smith. It got to the point where Kyrie himself questioned why Smith speaks about him the way that he does on television, something the popular host had a reply for as well.

And his latest trade request set Stephen A. off again . He went on to question Irving's values and priorities, and he has been very outspoken about Irving possibly not getting another big contract But recently, it seems that his colleagues don't like what he has to say because Jay Williams checked him about it on First Take.

Jay Williams Said Stephen A. Smith's Problem With Kyrie Irving Feels Personal

Kyrie Irving certainly shouldn't be exempt from criticism, but his conviction in terms of being himself tends to draw out extreme reactions from folks. Jay Williams suggested that Stephen A. Smith's problem with Kyrie Irving may go beyond basketball, and the two got into a very heated debate about it.

Things certainly seemed to have gotten intense in the studio, and the clip of their disagreement went viral, with fans seeing it from both sides.

"This was bout to go left." "Someone had to check SAS fr." "Damn Stephen A. wanted to throw hands." "Guy was fuming there hahaha." "I'm no fan of Stephen A. Smith but people need to stop defending Kyrie all the time." "Jay-Will right tho. SAS regurgitates the same stuff about player more then any other player." "Stephen A. is right on this one, Kyrie is costing others money with his antics." "These two should have squared up." "Tim Legler out there unable to stand these clowns lmao."

"Kyrie probably watching the chaos and laughing."

The only person who can prove either of them right or wrong in this argument is Kyrie Irving. There is no denying that he's had his issues, but playing alongside Luka Doncic is a great opportunity for him to excel on the floor. It'll be incredibly fun to watch for the rest of us, that's for sure.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.