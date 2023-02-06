Breaking Down Georgia's 2023 Recruiting Class

Lead Scout Ken Signoretti breaks down the highlights from Georgia's 2023 recruiting haul

Coming off of a second straight national championship win, Kirby Smart knew he would need to reload through this signing class to maintain the success that they have had. Georgia did just that with this class, from the top all the way to the bottom. They have 26 total high school commits that will continue to lay the foundation and 3 transfer commits who are expected to come in and compete for a starting spot right away. Arguably the deepest class in all of college football, they will be the favorite to win it all again next level if the newcomers and returning players live up to the expectations.

Most Underrated: Troy Bowles

Linebacker, Jesuit High School (Tampa, FL)

It is hard to decide on who is underrated in a class as deep as this one but someone who may be getting overshadowed by other talented commits at his position is LB Troy Bowles from Jesuit in Florida. He displays a great frame with the athleticism to make plays all over the field. Able to rush the passer, drop into coverage, and beat the ball carrier to the sideline, Troy is everything you look for in a modern-day backer. With the linebacker being as deep as it has been at Georgia over the last few seasons, there is still no doubt that Troy will find his way on the field but will have to compete against very talented players in the same position room to see the field.

Best Get: Dominic Lovett

Receiver, University of Georgia (Transfer)

There are a lot a great players to choose from on this deep list of commits, but the unanimous best get that will have the biggest impact immediately is transfer receiver Dominic Lovett who comes from Missouri. He is an explosive receiver that displays good ball skills within and outside his framework. Able to be utilized from any alignment and able to attack all three levels of a defense. Once the ball is in his hands, he is tough to get on the ground due to his loose hips and suddenness making defenders miss. He is going to make defensive coordinators throw fits in Georgia's offense this upcoming season and expect nothing less than a high level of production.

Best Out of State: Damon Wilson

Edge, Venice High School (Venice, FL)

Leaving the state of Georgia is not always necessary for a state that is extremely deep with talent every year, but Kirby Smart could not pass up the opportunity to bring in an elite Edge rusher in Damon Wilson out of Venice, Florida. He is a twitchy player that displays elite initial quickness and a very good first step making it incredibly difficult for any tackle to guard him in Pass Pro. Also shows a good use of hands, bend, and foot quickness to dip underneath the tackles hands when rushing the edge. Expect him to have an early impact for this defense as long as his development goes as expected.

Best In-state: Johnathan "Bo" Hughley

Tackle, Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, GA)

Being the best team in the country two years in a row makes it easier to recruit nationally which is the best way to reload a roster rather than having to rebuild. Even though they went out of state for much of the current talent, for this class, they didn’t go far for a very good tackle in Johnathan "Bo" Hughley. Bo displays elite frame and length with very good bend which allows him to be explosive off the ball to stay one step ahead of pass rushers. He also shows good foot quickness which allows him to use his lateral agility to keep himself square with pass rushers and his good use of his hands results in a stalled pass rush. He will quickly develop in their strength program and will need to continue to refine his technique. May not be an early impact player but as long as he is patient and focuses on his craft, he will be a corner stone to that offense in a few years.