Delaware State

msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
moneytalksnews.com

6 Tips to Get the Biggest Tax Refund Possible in 2023

The best time to ensure you receive the biggest possible tax refund for 2022 was before 2022 ended. The good news is that it’s not too late to try to get a larger refund for the 2022 tax year, the one for which your return is due by April 18.
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNET

IRS Says Taxpayers in These States Should Wait to File Taxes This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. When it comes to filing your income taxes, sooner is better than later -- usually. This year, however, Americans who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 are advised to wait to see whether that money is taxable by the feds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
Blogging Big Blue

Earned Income Tax Credit: Conditions for claiming the maximum $7,000

The IRS will be accepting tax returns from individual and company taxpayers relating to the fiscal year 2022 from January 23 to April 18. In the case that taxpayers are unable to file their returns on time and in the proper format, they can request an extension from the IRS, which will give them until October 15 to complete the process; nevertheless, the associated taxes must be paid by the due date (April 18).
AOL Corp

Stimulus 2023: Paperwork You Need To Keep for Tax Season

In 2022, America had its first stimulus-free year since the start of the pandemic, and most people have long received — and probably spent — their federal payments and tax credits. Most, but not all. Find Out: How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should...

