The Cerro Coso baseball team defeated Taft 11-4 at home on Tuesday, February 7th to win its second straight game at home. The Coyotes improve to 4-3 on the season and host Porterville in a doubleheader and Santa Barbara in the first of a back-to-back. In the win over the Cougars, the Coyotes scored seven of their 11 runs with two outs. Head Coach Justus Scott spoke on his team’s win and them being able to score multiple runs with two out.

TAFT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO