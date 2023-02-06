Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Student Spotlight: Tehachapi Cerro Coso student Mikailey Judkins, class of 2022!
Mikailey Judkins is a recent graduate of Cerro Coso Community College who was accepted at California State University, Northridge, class of 2025, where she is a Kinesiology Major! While at Cerro Coso Tehachapi, Judkins received two AA degrees: one AA-T in Art History and one AA in Liberal Arts and Humanities. While being a student at CCCC, she worked as an English tutor. We caught up with Judkins to ask about her time being a student at Cerro Coso and what her future holds: a career in medicine.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Coyotes defeated Cougars for second straight win
The Cerro Coso baseball team defeated Taft 11-4 at home on Tuesday, February 7th to win its second straight game at home. The Coyotes improve to 4-3 on the season and host Porterville in a doubleheader and Santa Barbara in the first of a back-to-back. In the win over the Cougars, the Coyotes scored seven of their 11 runs with two outs. Head Coach Justus Scott spoke on his team’s win and them being able to score multiple runs with two out.
Comments / 0