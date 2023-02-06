Read full article on original website
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
From a sugar mill to a hospital, Sugar Land's top employer continues to focus on community
The Houston Methodist Sugar Land is now the city's largest private employer. It's not a sugar mill, but its employees have a similar mentality.
PV Tech
Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
bluebonnetnews.com
Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley
Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Letha and Lee Copley, Sr. Gene was dedicated to his faith in the Lord, and was a faithful member of Grace River Chapel and a former member of Bethel Assembly of God in Liberty.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
bluebonnetnews.com
Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo
Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo, 42, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1980, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Mark Locke and Becky Kaemmerling. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jody and Mary McMullan, DH “Buddy” and Kathryn Locke; aunt Sharon...
bluebonnetnews.com
Jim Adolphus Kennedy
Jim Adolphus Kennedy was born January 10, 1954, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to parents, Gustavus Allison Kennedy and Verna Navarre Kennedy. He passed away February 1, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 69. Jim graduated Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1972, and was an accomplished pipeline...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
fox26houston.com
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
bluebonnetnews.com
Glenn Wheeler Vickery
Glenn Wheeler Vickery has been a staple of both the Liberty County area and the city of Baytown for the past 40 years. While growing up in Houston’s Southeast Telephone Road, Glenn learned that nothing in life worth having comes easy. He also learned the definition of hard work and determination from his mother Bonnie Peatrice Wheeler and his father Barney Bateman Vickery.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Was this your ticket? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
If you're living in Texas and haven't recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren't the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
iheart.com
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
Pearland ISD passes contentious calendar for next school year
The Pearland ISD board of trustees passed an instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year Feb. 7 that received some criticism from parents and teachers over the proposed winter break schedule. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved of the 2023-24 school year instructional calendar at a...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
