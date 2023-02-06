ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
HOUSTON, TX
PV Tech

Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project

US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
POLK COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley

Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Letha and Lee Copley, Sr. Gene was dedicated to his faith in the Lord, and was a faithful member of Grace River Chapel and a former member of Bethel Assembly of God in Liberty.
BEAUMONT, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo

Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo, 42, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1980, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Mark Locke and Becky Kaemmerling. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jody and Mary McMullan, DH “Buddy” and Kathryn Locke; aunt Sharon...
LIBERTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Jim Adolphus Kennedy

Jim Adolphus Kennedy was born January 10, 1954, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to parents, Gustavus Allison Kennedy and Verna Navarre Kennedy. He passed away February 1, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 69. Jim graduated Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1972, and was an accomplished pipeline...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Glenn Wheeler Vickery

Glenn Wheeler Vickery has been a staple of both the Liberty County area and the city of Baytown for the past 40 years. While growing up in Houston’s Southeast Telephone Road, Glenn learned that nothing in life worth having comes easy. He also learned the definition of hard work and determination from his mother Bonnie Peatrice Wheeler and his father Barney Bateman Vickery.
BAYTOWN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!

Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
HOUSTON, TX

