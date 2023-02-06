ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

CBS Minnesota

Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe.Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped."We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament," the...
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WSAW

Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County Friday evening. On February 3, officers responded around 7:47 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Marenisco Township. Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 when...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
MLive

Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 6, 2023

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Feb. 6:. A Merrill man, 45, will face a charge of 2nd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) following a traffic stop in the Town of Rock Falls on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A deputy on patrol on U.S. Hwy. 51 stopped the vehicle the man was operating just after 3 a.m., after observing it traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH speed zone.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI

