wxpr.org
Lac du Flambeau Town Board votes to send another message to the Lac du Flambeau Tribe
The Town of Lac du Flambeau will try again to communicate with the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Government, though what that message is wasn’t made public at yesterday’s Town Board meeting. It’s been more than a week since private homeowners within the Lac du Flambeau reservation boundaries have...
wpr.org
Right of way dispute between Lac du Flambeau tribe, title companies ends with road closures
A dispute between the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and two title companies has led to the closure of four roads crossing reservation land. That's left some non-tribal residents unable to drive to and from their homes and has gotten the attention of local legislators who say lives are being endangered.
Roads blocked in land spat involving American Indian tribe
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. — Roads have been blocked in northern Wisconsin in a dispute involving homeowners and an American Indian tribe.Leaders of the Lac du Flambeau tribe set up barricades on Jan. 30 after negotiations with property title companies broke down, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.The tribe said the roads were illegally built on its reservation without compensation. Leaders insist they are taking care of residents who need food, prescriptions, propane and other services, but some people feel trapped."We understand that this is a difficult time for those residents and have tried to show compassion for their predicament," the...
wxpr.org
Town of Lac du Flambeau to ask tribal government for 60-day moratorium on roadblocks while they work towards a resolution
Frustration grows in the Lac du Flambeau community over issues related to road access for private property through reservation land. As WXPR previously reported, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa put barricades up on four roads Tuesday blocking people from their homes. The tribal government says the...
wxpr.org
Nalox-Zone Boxes installed in the Northwoods to help prevent opioid overdose deaths
Naloxone, or NARCAN by its brand name, is a drug known to save someone at risk of dying from an opioid overdose. In 2021, more than 1,400 Wisconsinites died because of opioids. The number of deaths from opioid overdoses has been rising since 2014 when there were 628 opioid-related deaths...
WSAW
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
wxpr.org
Town of Newbold Supervisor accused of forging signatures on campaign papers
A member of the Newbold Town Board has been arrested after being accused of forging signatures on his campaign papers. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 69 year old James Staskiewicz of Newbold was arrested Wednesday in connection with his effort to run for reelection.
wxpr.org
No one hurt in Lac du Flambeau fire that destroyed a home
A fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau Monday morning. The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police say they got a call about a fire on Artishon Lane around 9:00 a.m. Everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely before first responders arrived. Police say when...
WLUC
1 dead in fatal snowmobile crash in Gogebic County
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County Friday evening. On February 3, officers responded around 7:47 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Marenisco Township. Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 when...
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 6, 2023
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Feb. 6:. A Merrill man, 45, will face a charge of 2nd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) following a traffic stop in the Town of Rock Falls on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A deputy on patrol on U.S. Hwy. 51 stopped the vehicle the man was operating just after 3 a.m., after observing it traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH speed zone.
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
