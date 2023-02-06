ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton bringing family to Super Bowl

By CBS3 Staff, Nikki Dementri
 2 days ago

Pat Gallen and Don Bell talk "New Heights" podcast 03:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Podcaster and huge Philadelphia Eagles fan Giovanni Hamilton isn't just going to watch Super Bowl LVII in person from State Farm Stadium.

He's also getting a media credential and staying in a hotel thanks to the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. And a former Eagle paid for Gio's brother and sister to go to the game too.

Gio now lives in Indianapolis, but still cheers on the Birds from hundreds of miles away. He covers all things Eagles on his podcast and has talked with Jalen Hurts and former tight end Zach Ertz , among other names.

He and fans successfully crowdfunded $18,000 to cover tickets, a rental car and souvenirs for him and his mom, Shannon Algarin.

Then Ertz, a former Eagle, surprised Gio on the podcast this week , announcing his foundation would fund two more tickets so that 17-year-old brother Dominic and sister Giuliana, 11, can go too.

It's going to be a special moment for the family right before Dominic leaves to join the military. They're all going to miss him.

On top of the tickets the Ertz Foundation gave him, Jim Irsay, the Colts' owner, has given the family a hotel room to stay in. Gio will also have media passes thanks to sportscaster Rich Eisen.

He's excited, to say the least.

"Time has been going by so slow," Hamilton told CBS News Philadelphia on Saturday. "There's nothing to do when you're waiting to go to the Super Bowl. Nothing matches it."

He and his mom are both grateful for all the fans who helped them get to Arizona to see the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs .

"It's surreal to watch all of these people rally behind him," Algarin said. "To have it all raised in 24 hours, and then to see the outpouring of people helping him like Rich Eisen, and Mr. Irsay, and Zach Ertz and the family, it's amazing."

"I always believed in Giovanni," Algarin added. "I knew that he could do his podcast, I knew that he was meant and built for this business, but to see so many other people believe that too, it touches my heart, it's amazing."

On Twitter, Gio said he'll be at the postgame press conference. He's got a fresh haircut and planning to wear a green suit and tie .

"It's going to mean the world," Hamilton said. "I feel like once stuff like this happens, you've really got to soak it in and realize that none of this is owed to you. And the fact that you get to have these experiences and call it work is so awesome, and not everybody has this opportunity."

That just makes Gio extra grateful to those who've helped him get to Glendale for the Super Bowl.

"Thank you guys so much, I appreciate all of you and I love you guys so much," Giovanni said.

Mom is grateful, too.

"Thank you so much and Go Birds," she said.

