Madison, WI

Sportscasting

Lamar Jackson Contract Saga Is Already Hurting Ravens in Free Agency

There’s still one game left in the 2022 NFL season, but things already aren’t looking good for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. The organization is locked in a battle with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson who, right now, isn’t under contract for the 2023 season. And if that’s not bad enough on its own, Pro Bowl Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphries revealed this Lamar Jackson contract drama is already affecting potential Ravens free agents.
BALTIMORE, MD
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Here's the latest on Ravens’ OC search

In a detailed piece breaking down where things currently stand, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes (subscription required) that three candidates for the position have interviewed twice with head coach John Harbaugh. Two of those (Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio) have been well-known in the search so far, but another name has been added to the mix.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy reportedly remains 'prime candidate' for Ravens vacant OC job

The Baltimore Ravens have been on a weeks long search to find their next offensive coordinator. The team parted ways with now-former offensive coordinator Greg Roman after four seasons, and will now look to hire the right person to run their offense that is facing other questions, including who the quarterback of the offense will be after Lamar Jackson is slated to hit unrestricted free agency.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Steelers Assistant Brian Flores Joining Minnesota Vikings as Defensive Coordinator

After one season of serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores is on the move. Flores, 41, is accepting the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flores was a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator job and the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. He instead heads to Minnesota, where he’ll work under second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

