Opinion: We're seeing the first major blow to Biden's 'regular Joe' image
Biden, who has struggled for weeks to contain the fallout surrounding the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, must have sighed with relief when Pence announced classified documents were also found at his home in Indiana, writes Julian Zelizer.
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman: Report
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Kamala Harris hits back at calls for Biden to ditch her in 2024: 'I'll be running with him'
Vice President Kamala Harris responded to suggestions that Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket, stating on Wednesday that she intends to return as the president's running mate.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
msn.com
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden undermines US security, refuses to shoot down Chinese spy balloon
The US Department of Defense has spotted an alleged Chinese spy balloon in its airspace. China denied that it was conducting a surveillance, claiming the winds carried the balloon into US territory. US President Joe Biden's Government has refused to shoot down the balloon despite calls to do so. YEREVAN...
Washington Examiner
Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank
An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
Tapper points out Biden's 'unusual moment' in House chamber
President Joe Biden stays after the end of his State of the Union address to greet and chat with members of Congress.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Biden's speech will reflect an uneasy new power alignment in Washington. Here's why
When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will face a challenge that also confronted each of his four immediate predecessors: responding to an election that ended his party's unified control of Congress.
Washington Examiner
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
