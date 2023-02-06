Six Santa Clarita Homes Yellow-Tagged After Landslide

Six homes in the Skyline Ranch Development were yellow-tagged Sunday after a landslide.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, there were reports of a landslide on the 28600 block of Plume Way in Santa Clarita, said Carrie Lujan, a spokesperson for the City of Santa Clarita.

“The slope failure occurred around 2 on Plume Way in the Skyline Development after about 8 feet of the hill in the backyards slid down ,” Lujan said. “Our building inspectors responded and yellow-tagged six homes.”

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and monitored the incident overnight and reported there was no more land movement, according to Lujan.

The Skyline developers are currently working with geotechnical engineers to determine the cause of the landslide.

Officials were unable to confirm if the recent rains played a role in the landslide .

The city will make sure to approve all the necessary permits as quickly as possible once the developers determine a plan to repair the damage.

A building is yellow-tagged when a home or property is moderately damaged or if there is a reason for concern to allow people to live in the home.

