House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As rising mortgage rates threw cold water on the housing market last fall, prices fell dramatically in some of the country’s hottest cities for homebuyers. But as mortgage rates decrease again, experts say house hunters...
moneytalksnews.com
4 Places Where Home Prices Could Plummet 25%
As housing prices cool significantly in many U.S. markets, experts have mostly had reassuring words for nervous homeowners. These real estate professionals have insisted that although a price correction is indeed underway, it should be modest — in most places. However, a handful of markets might not be so...
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
grid.news
Home prices are falling, but that doesn’t mean they’re affordable
Last year, homeownership was further out of reach than it has been in modern recorded history. And that’s going back to and including the housing bubble of the early aughts, said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow. And that’s affecting how Americans are living their lives. Some people...
Inflation may be easing but car insurance isn't
Bankrate estimates that full coverage auto insurance nationwide will cost $2,014 in 2023. Experts don't see pressures on premium rates easing this year.
Motley Fool
These 13 States Have Less Than 3% Unemployment
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. More of us are working, and that's...
Builder
Persistent Inflation Impacts Housing Affordability Across the U.S.
From over 20 million jobs lost in two months to trillions of dollars of federal stimulus contributing to a record-high savings rate, American consumers, and their pocketbooks, have been on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. Nearly three years later, inflation remains a lingering effect of that...
