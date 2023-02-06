ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Mother Jones

Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
New York Post

NY oil tycoon lost billions with Enron, invested with Bernie Madoff, and struck out with FTX: report

A New York oil baron who lost billions in the collapse of Enron and who also invested tens of millions in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme has also taken a hit in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report. Robert Belfer, 87, whose family has made several philanthropic donations to institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well as Harvard University and Yeshiva University, was listed in court documents as a shareholder of FTX, according to the Financial Times. The documents show that Belfer Investment Partners and Lime Partners LLC, two firms linked to the family...
The Independent

Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
RadarOnline

Disgraced Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Spotted Powerboat Shopping After Making $5.1M From His COVID Book

As the daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities were piling up, Andrew Cuomo was earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal and now it looks like he might be using some of that money, as the ex-governor was spotted luxury-boat shopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scandal-clad ex-governor from New York was seen browsing the expensive powerboats in Manhattan last week, which was posted to his YouTube channel.In the video, Cuomo, 65, is at the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while looking over the expensive water toys, the New York Post stated.Cuomo is dressed in...
Benzinga

Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme

It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
WSB Radio

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
decrypt.co

FTX Lawyers Can Now Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried's Group of 'Insiders'

Some FTX insiders have cooperated, but the restructuring team said "key questions" about the company's finances remain unanswered. A judge granted FTX’s legal team permission to subpoena FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s parents, and his brother Gabriel, according to a court order filed on Wednesday.
investing.com

U.S. judge extends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bail restrictions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday extended a ban on FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's ability to contact employees of companies he once controlled and use encrypted messaging technology while out on bail awaiting trial on fraud charges. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Feb. 1...
Reuters

Ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty in insider trading case

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, his defense lawyer said in a court hearing.

