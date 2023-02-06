ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Podcast: Rockets trade deadline preview, Kyrie Irving deal reaction

By Ben DuBose
 2 days ago

What will the Houston Rockets do at Thursday’s trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season? What should they do? The latest episode of The Lager Line podcast evaluates the plan, as well as all the various considerations for general manager Rafael Stone.

Hosted by Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves , discussion topics include:

  • If Kevin Durant eventually demands a trade, should the Rockets attempt to get involved? Could they pursue both Durant and James Harden?
  • Whether KJ Martin or Jae’Sean Tate could be dealt;
  • Would Stone consider as a veteran addition of significance at the deadline, or are the Rockets compelled to wait until they have significant salary cap room in the 2023 offseason?

Photo: Getty Images

