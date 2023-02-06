Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon State vs. UCLA: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (81-65 and 94-55) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. UCLA and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Bruins won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
CBS Sports
Watch California vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
After three games on the road, the California Golden Bears are heading back home. California and the #4 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears haven't won a matchup against Arizona since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Texas jumps up to a No. 1 seed, bumps Arizona off top line in NCAA Tournament projection
A new bracket is up, and again there is a change on the top line. Texas jumped both Kansas and Arizona to take over the third overall seed on the strength of a win at Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns are at Kansas on Monday night, so more change could be in the offing.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant trade grades: Suns look like this deadline's big winners, Nets' work seems incomplete
The Phoenix Suns are landing superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets for a bevy of players and draft picks in a stunning NBA trade deadline blockbuster, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter confirmed. The Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Durant and T.J. Warren. Durant had previously asked for a trade during the offseason, but at the time, the Nets did not find a deal for him. He eventually agreed to rejoin the team. The Suns, at that point, were Durant's preferred destination.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Lakers, Timberwolves don't move needle much, while Jazz come out big winner
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Lakers and Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter has confirmed. In addition, the Timberwolves will receive the lesser of Washington and Memphis' second-round picks in 2024 along with 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from the Jazz. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are also going to Minnesota in the deal.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, start time, odds: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their second Super Bowl title in four years when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) are also looking to win their second Super Bowl championship in six years. Philadelphia is coming off an NFC East title and is making its fifth postseason appearance over the past six years. The Chiefs (16-3), who won their seventh consecutive AFC West title, are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth in 10 seasons. The 2023 Super Bowl marks the final game of the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Live updates as Lakers eye D'Angelo Russell and Raptors mull moves before deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET; who else will be on the move?. The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday (Feb. 9) at 3 p.m. ET, and the clock is running out on teams looking to make moves. The first blockbuster of trade season happened Sunday, when the Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks just days after the All-Star guard made a trade request. There could still be plenty of drama in the next few hours. Will the Nets make another move after shipping out Kyrie? Will the Lakers -- now five games under .500 -- try to get LeBron James more help? Will the Raptors trade Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam?
Oregon-USC women's game on Friday is a double bubble battle
We are talking to Ducks Wire for more on the University of Oregon women’s basketball team heading into Friday’s game against the USC Trojans in the Galen Center. We can’t help but notice that both Oregon and USC are bubble teams. Oregon just got swept at home by Colorado and Utah. The Ducks previously lost to Oregon State and have profoundly struggled over the past month.
College Basketball Odds: San Diego State vs. Utah State prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
Utah State hosts SDSU for a Mountain West battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with an SDSU-Utah State prediction and pick. San Diego State enters this game as the No. 25 team in the country and currently the only Mountain West team in the top 25. This conference is sneaky good, and the Aztecs have been near the top of it every season. They are coming off a win against Boise State 72-52 last time out as Nathen Mensah scored a game-high 17 points. SDSU has an (18-5) record on the year and is (9-2) in conference play.
Ducks Wire discusses USC-Oregon men's basketball game on Thursday
It’s a USC-Oregon basketball week here at Trojans Wire. We naturally reached out to our friends at Ducks Wire to get insights on the Ducks — first for the men’s game on Thursday in Eugene, then for the women’s game Friday in the Galen Center. Let’s...
247Sports
Pac-12 commissioner Kilavkoff to visit SMU, per report
Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff is reportedly visiting SMU on Wednesday. The visit comes as the Pac is exploring expansion ahead of a new media rights deal. UCLA and USC announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10 before this past football season. The conference and the state of California tried to get UCLA, a part of the state’s education system, to stay in the Pac, but was unsuccessful. They will join in 2024.
