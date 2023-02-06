ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Four-pin performance and keeping playoff hopes alive: Vote for the Athletes of the Week

By Andy Mease
Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago
It's once again time to make your voice heard.

The Lebanon County Athlete of the Week polls are back. We've searched for some of the best performances from the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 4. And now it's time for fans to pick their favorite.

This week, the polls run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Vote now and often.

Athlete of the Week winners

Dec. 12-17: Brooke Shutter, Cedar Crest, girls' basketball and Camden Marquette, Elco, boys' basketball

Dec. 19-24: Dallas George, Elco boys' basketball and Maddie Henry, Palmyra girls' basketball

Dec. 26-31: J'Veon Reyes-Vega, Cedar Crest boys' basketball and Kenzie Eckhart, Elco girls' basketball

Jan. 2-7: Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon wrestling and Kailah Correa, Lebanon girls' basketball

Jan. 9-14: Allison Metzgar, Cedar Crest girls' basketball and Steven Rosado, Elco wrestling

Jan. 16-21: Aaliyah Ferrer, Lebanon girls' basketball and Keygan Paquette, Cedar Crest ice hockey

Jan. 23-28: Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon wrestling and Kailah Correa, Lebanon girls' basketball

Lebanon Daily News

